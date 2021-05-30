N.B. police find vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they have found the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries.

Investigators said a 62-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Friday in the Crown Street area.

The victim remains in hospital in intensive care.

On Saturday around 2:00 a.m., an officer on patrol located the vehicle police believe was involved in the incident.

Police also say they've identified the driver of the vehicle and charges are anticipated.