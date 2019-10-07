2-vehicle crash during police chase closes stretch of Route 1, sends 3 to hospital

A stretch of Route 1 eastbound is closed to all traffic after a vehicle being pursued by police crossed into oncoming traffic Monday afternoon, resulting in a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to hospital, say Saint John police.

Officers observed a vehicle "of interest" around 2 p.m. in Saint John and attempted to stop the vehicle, force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a statement.

The driver did not stop and officers followed the vehicle toward the town of Rothesay.

The vehicle was on Route 1, going west in the eastbound lane, when it struck a vehicle near exit 133 near the Fox Farm‎ Road, said Hennessy.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, he said.

Two people are in custody.

The highway will remain closed from exit 129, the Rothesay Avenue on-ramp "for the time being," said Hennessy.

An RCMP reconstruction team has taken over at the scene of the accident as it falls in their jurisdiction.