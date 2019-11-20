Another historic Saint John building faces demolition

An advocate for Saint John heritage is sounding the alarm about the impending loss of yet another historic building.

A home built in the 1850s for Timothy Warren Anglin, Canada's second speaker of the House of Commons, is slated for demolition in the coming days, said Lori Alison.

Anglin House, located uptown at 157 Waterloo St., is a "stately," sprawling Second Empire Victorian structure, and symbol of the city's grand past, said Alison, a member of the community group, Heritage Saint John.

The house is 7,000 square feet and features a spiral mahogany staircase, mansard roof, dormer and bay windows, and a carriage house, she said. It also boasts crystal and brass chandeliers, marble fireplaces and wrought iron fencing.

"It's just an incredible building and it's such a shame that it's come to this," said Alison, noting the home survived the Great Fire of June 20, 1877, which decimated two-thirds of the uptown.

The property owner, Halifax-based businessman Ivano Andriani, did not respond to a request for an interview Wednesday. He bought the vacant building about five years ago.

Alison said Andriani, who grew up in Saint John, the son of a shipbuilder, told her he had "a great vision" for the home.

He was willing to invest $300,000 to restore and preserve the building and planned to offer four high-end apartments as well as a doctor's office, according to Alison.

"But there was a serious breakdown in communication with the city," she said.

"So we've got to look at the processes in place to attract buyers to restore these beautiful buildings — especially buyers from away."

No application to renovate or rezone

City spokesperson Lisa Caissie told CBC News the building has been a part of the dangerous and vacant buildings program since 2014 and has been monitored regularly.

In June 2017, following an inspection, city staff contacted the owner "to advise of non-compliance" with the city's dangerous buildings bylaw, she said in an email without elaborating.

In early October 2019, city staff from the growth and community development service met with the property owner to "discuss options," said Caissie.

Renovation was discussed and encouraged, she said. Staff provided the owner with information on grants and other funding sources, and told him how to put his residential and office space proposal through the permitting approvals process.

But the owner did not file any applications to renovate the building, and the city has never received a rezoning application for the property, said Caissie. He applied for a demolition permit, which was granted on Nov. 14, she said.

The hired contractor said he's salvaging some items, such as stained glass windows and handcrafted railings, before he tears the home down.

The items are being either sold or given to people who have a connection to the home or who want to use them in other heritage properties, said Byron Ackroyed, the owner of Byron Excavating,

"It's stuff you'll never see in your lifetime again," said Ackroyed, who's keeping some of the items for his own home. "It saves it from going to a landfill site."

The former Centenary Queen Square United Church, now known as The Gothic Arches, which was built in 1882 and runs the length of a city block, has sat vacant and unheated for the last 10 years. (Steven Webb/CBC)

The planned demolition comes on the heels of news an historic and long-vacant stone church in the heart of Saint John will also likely soon face the wrecking ball.

Local developer Percy Wilbur, who bought the former Centenary Queen Square United Church, now known as the Gothic Arches, has said there's no profitable business case for investing the money it would take to make the structure stable, plus all the money to renovate and convert the building.

He plans to build a high-end apartment building on the site, between six and eight storeys tall with anywhere from 65 to 90 units.

All residents must be stewards

The loss of Anglin House will "make it all the more important to protect the remaining collection of Victorian architecture that we have in the city," said Alison.

"We really need to preserve and protect our heritage city, which is our brand," and helps attract tourists, she said.

Heritage Saint John is putting together a list of buildings of concern and trying to figure out how to prevent something like this from happening again, but Alison contends all residents have a role to play.

Once they're gone, they're gone forever. - Lori Alison, heritage development board member

They can rent in heritage buildings, for example, and eat at restaurants housed in heritage buildings, she said.

"We need to take responsibility as stewards to these buildings," come up with strategic plans for them, pool resources and talents, and tap into funding from all three levels of government, she said.

Those in power have an extra responsibility to "not let shortsighted business plans deter from the long-range plan of preserving these buildings," said Alison, "because once they're gone, they're gone forever."

Timothy Warren Anglin emigrated to Saint John to escape the Irish Potato Famine, according to the Discover Saint John website.

He founded the newspaper The Freeman in 1849, was elected to the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly in 1861 and became a Parliamentarian in 1867.

One of Anglin's sons, Francis Alexander Anglin, served as a chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, and his youngest child, Mary Margaret Anglin, was a Broadway actress, director and producer once described as "one of the most brilliant actresses of her day."