Developer loses bid to have 1800s building removed from Saint John heritage zone

Saint John city council has said no to a request to move a designated heritage property out of its heritage zone.

But, oddly, the request came from one of the city's prominent pro-heritage developers, who once served as Saint John's heritage officer.

JIm Bezanson wants to put an addition on the building at 66 Sydney St., in the city's south end.

He was at council Monday night arguing that the only way he can do that is to be removed from the Princess Street heritage zone.

Developer Jim Bezanson is a longtime advocate for Saint John's heritage architecture. It was unusual to find him arguing Monday to have his property removed from a heritage designation. (CBC)

"I'm asking to be removed from the heritage area so that I can build the building that the heritage board wanted," Bezanson told council as he began his presentation.

Bezanson has been a strong advocate of heritage preservation over the years, arguing for better heritage bylaws and even criticizing the heritage development board for allowing Irving Oil to build its new office building on King Square.

But he has also butted heads with city management in his old role as heritage officer, including a human rights complaint he filed against his employer.

It was eventually settled, and Bezanson retired to become a developer full time.

Everyone seems to agree he's good at his job.

The heritage building at 66 Sydney St., built in the late 1800s, was praised by city staff as 'truly a prime example of appropriate maintenance and conservation efforts.' (City of Saint John)

City land planner Jennifer Kirchner praised the project at 66 Sydney St. in her presentation to council.

"The building is truly a prime example of appropriate maintenance and conservation efforts, which have served to maintain the architectural integrity of the building," Kirchner said.

But Kirchner said removing the building from the heritage street designation would set a dangerous precedent, no matter how committed Bezanson is to maintaining heritage standards.

"The removal of this property would be the first instance of an existing building being removed from a designated streetscape."

Bezanson expressed frustration over his efforts to get the addition built, which he said began as an $8 million project. He said the design has changed several times and is now significantly smaller than originally planned. His heritage permit has just a year remaining.

A side-view showing where Bezanson hopes to build an addition. (City of Saint John)

"Yeah, I've got a problem. I can't build this building in the year that you've given me. Help me out," Bezanson said.

"Come on, guys. I've already spent half a million dollars. You've already lost three or $400,000 [in tax revenue]. Let's get on with it."

Coun. Gary Sullivan was puzzled by how the issue got to council in this form.

"This is interesting. I've been here a while and to have Jim Bezanson asking for something to be de-designated is unique and interesting," he said.

"I don't think there's a person in this room right now that doesn't want to see that project move forward. What I heard is frustration in the process and where we're at. So I am hopeful that tonight we can stamp a reset."

Coun. Brent Harris was one of several councillors encouraging city staff and Bezanson to work to find a solution. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

Most councillors seemed to agree with the sentiment. But they didn't think making changes to the heritage designation was the solution.

Council voted unanimously to deny the request but encouraged both city staff and the developer to find a solution.

"Our desire, the will of council, is that we want this project done," Coun. Brent Harris said. "Whatever it is that you need to bring back to us, if it's fast tracking a permit, if it's pushing, if it's getting … those permit fees waived, if it has to go back to Heritage, that's the kind of support we want to see to support a development like this, because it's a big one and it's an important one."