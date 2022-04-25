Teen arrested after high school students received 'threatening,' 'disturbing' messages

A 17-year-old has been arrested after high school students in Saint John reported receiving threatening messages on social media.

On Monday, the Saint John Police Force said the teen has been charged with uttering threats, and has been released on conditions to stay away from Harbour View High School and attend court in July.

In a news release, the force said it started an investigation on Sunday after an anonymous person "sent threatening and disturbing messages to a number of students at Harbour View High School via a popular online social media platform."

Threats were also made against staff at the school, the release said.

The force did not name the social media platform.

Officers contacted school officials, the news release said, and brought in the major crime unit.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Police did not share details of the threats, the gender of the teen and whether the teen attends the school as well.