Saint John hopes to inject life into empty harbourfront space

The City of Saint John is asking for proposals for what it should do with the unoccupied space inside Loyalist Plaza and along Water Street this summer.

"We have thrown a couple ideas out ... but we're really interested in seeing what locals can come up with," said Andrew MacDonald, the acting City Market manager for Saint John.

The area is used as a performance space for the summer festival Buskers on the Boardwalk. It's also the site of a small outdoor market when cruise ships arrive. Throughout much of the year it goes unused, however.

MacDonald said the city is looking for applicants seeking to set up a semi-permanent beer tent or shipping container, seasonal bike rentals, food trucks, temporary public art and merchants.

"We've always talked about the Loyalist area and how we would like to see more vibrancy added to the space," MacDonald said.

"I think the real kicker for us this year was trying to get a beer garden into that space."

2 weeks to submit proposals

The revamp of the harbourfront area is part of the city's efforts to create a more vibrant waterfront, which began around seven years ago.

MacDonald said the city would like to create a waterfront similar to Charlottetown's or Halifax's. Saint John is hoping to appeal to cruise ship visitors and bring locals out of their homes and into the uptown area.

"I think the the visitors are going to come regardless, and I think what's going to get them excited is seeing that vibrancy and seeing lots of people around."

The city put out a call for proposals Tuesday.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can fill out a form on the tenders and proposals section of the city's website.

Three groups expressed interest in the area before the city called for proposals. MacDonald would not disclose them.

Interested vendors have until Thursday, March 19, to submit a proposal. Saint John expects to have vendors set up by June.