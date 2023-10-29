Saint John teen who uses wheelchair questions shutting down school elevator for weeks

Navigating high school has been challenging enough since chronic pain forced Jessie Horrobin to start using a wheelchair last December.

Now the student, who attends Harbour View High School in Saint John, is facing the prospect of going 10 weeks without access to the school's elevator — something she says has been critical to helping her keep some semblance of a normal school experience.

"It's essential," said the Grade 12 student, speaking to Information Morning Saint John.

"Most of my classes are on the second and third floor. All of my friends have classes on the second and third floor. My homeroom is on the second floor with the teacher I've been with since Grade 9 and all the kids and everything, so it's really important for me to be able to get around the school and see everyone that I see on a daily basis."

Work to upgrade the elevator at Harbour View High School this fall is anticipated to take eight to 10 weeks. (CBC )

Horrobin said the elevator she uses will be going out of commission for eight to 10 weeks, starting later this fall, for what school staff have told her are necessary upgrades.

But Horrobin and her father are questioning why the upgrades weren't scheduled for the summer months, when she and a handful of other students wouldn't need it to get around the building.

"Nobody has been able to really give us a clear picture or understanding of why it needs to be replaced now," said Chris Horrobin.

"My understanding currently is it's inspected, it's safe, it's reliable enough that it's currently being used, and I don't understand why [the upgrades] can't be moved out until the summer months when it won't impact anybody who needs the elevator for access."

Discussions about delaying work

CBC News asked the Anglophone South School District why the upgrades must be done during the school year.

In an email, spokesperson Jessica Hanlon said the work is being managed by the provincial departments of Education and Transportation and Infrastructure, and is subject to availability of tendered contractors.

"The district is discussing with the province the option of delaying the work until the summer," Hanlon said.

"An important factor being considered is the increased likelihood of unexpected breakdowns or malfunctions during the school year if the work is delayed. This is not only inconvenient for users, but unexpected repairs may not be completed as expeditiously as scheduled work."

Chris Horrobin wants to know why upgrades weren't made in the summer. (Chris Horrobin)

CBC News also asked the provincial government why the upgrades have to be done during the school year, and Department of Education spokesperson Diana Chavez didn't answer the question in her emailed response.

She said the elevator was installed in 1986 and many of its components are no longer manufactured.

"Given its age and lack of available parts, service and operation of the elevator has become increasingly difficult," she said.

Chavez said the provincial government is working with the school district and Horrobin's parents on how to best manage the timeline for the elevator upgrade.

Accommodations only go so far, says student

Hanlon said whenever the elevator goes out of service, the school moves classes and activities for those affected to the first floor.

She said activities planned for the second-floor auditorium are also moved to the gymnasium on the first floor.

"HVHS (as with all of our schools) is very committed to inclusion and student well-being, and work hard to put in place many different accommodations and modifications for students for many reasons," Hanlon said in her email.

"No student should be finding themselves left out of any experience at the school or separated from their peer group."

But Horrobin said despite the accommodations, she'll still be separated from her friends during class time, and from the teacher she's had for three school years.

She'll also be prevented from accessing the lunchroom and the area that hosts all of the school's clubs, she said.

"More consideration should be put forth in thinking that, maybe this could ruin someone's year," Horrobin said.

"It's just one more obstacle in a world that has a lot more obstacles for people in wheelchairs."