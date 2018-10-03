Vote recount for tight Saint John Harbour race underway

A vote recount for Saint John Harbour riding, the closest race in last week's provincial election, is underway at the Saint John Law Courts building.

Progressive Conservative candidate Barry Ogden, who lost to Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe by 10 votes, according to Elections New Brunswick results, requested the judicial recount on Monday.

Recounts are granted, upon request, in any race decided by 25 votes or less.

Presiding Court of Queen's Bench Justice Hugh McLellan has said he expects it will take a couple of days to go through the dozens of sealed white boxes of ballots from the Sept. 24 election, including special ballots, advance polls and regular votes.

Ogden is participating in the process. Lowe is not.

The returning officer and election clerk for the riding were summoned to attend and to produce the envelopes or ballot transfer boxes containing the counted ballots, the rejected ballots and the spoiled ballot papers and the statements of votes cast signed by the appropriate poll officials.

A recount was also being held at the Moncton courthouse Wednesday for the riding of Memramcook-Tantramar, where Green Party candidate Megan Mitton defeated Liberal candidate Bernard LeBlanc by an 11-vote margin, according to Elections New Brunswick.

Chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth has declined to comment on either recount.

"As these matters are currently before the courts, Elections New Brunswick will have no further comment," she said in a statement.

A recount has also been granted for the Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton riding, where Liberal candidate John Fife lost to PC candidate Mary Wilson by 93 votes.

Fife requested the recount, based on a large discrepancy between the election results and the support he and other canvassers with his campaign were expecting from voters in Oromocto, near Base Gagetown.

That recount is scheduled for Fredericton court on Thursday.

Any changes as a result of the recounts could have a major impact on the balance of power in the province, as neither the PCs nor the Liberals currently have enough seats to form a majority government.

Blaine Higgs's Progressive Conservatives won 22 seats, one more than Brian Gallant's Liberals, but three short of a majority in the 49-seat legislature.

The legislature is scheduled to reconvene on Oct. 23.