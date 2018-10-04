Saint John Harbour recount confirms 10-vote win for Liberal Gerry Lowe

A vote recount for the close riding of Saint John Harbour has confirmed Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe's 10-vote win over Progressive Conservative candidate Barry Ogden.

The two-day recount, requested by Ogden, was completed in Court of Queen's Bench on Thursday morning, as the struggle for power between the province's two main parties continues.

Ogden, who participated in the recount, showed no immediate reaction.

Lowe was not present for most of the recount but arrived as it was completed.

Recounts are granted, upon request, in any race decided by 25 votes or less.

PC allegations that at least 40 people in the riding were documented as voting more than once is expected to be dealt with in a separate proceeding at a future date.

Elections New Brunswick officials spent the morning organizing the advance ballots and ordinary ballots into piles by candidate at one table in the courtroom, while lawyers for Ogden and Lowe counted them aloud at another table under the watchful eye of presiding Justice Hugh McLellan.

A lawyer representing Ogden disputed two of the ballots, but McLellan ruled one was a vote for Lowe and the other was a spoiled ballot.

Justice Hugh McLellan ruled this disputed ballot was a vote for Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe. He described the "little squiggle" in the white circle beside PC candidate Barry Ogden's name as "sloppy penmanship." (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

The first disputed ballot had an X beside Lowe's name, but also a "little squiggle" at the edge of the circle for Ogden, said McLellan. He ruled it as a vote for Lowe, just "sloppy penmanship."

The second disputed ballot had a large black X through all of the candidates' names, but part of the X extended into the circle beside Lowe's name. The judge ruled it "incidental." The voter's intention was to indicate "none of the above," he said.

The special ballots were dealt with on Wednesday.

Justice Hugh McLellan ruled the partial mark in Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe's circle on this disputed ballot was "incidental." The voter's intention was to indicate "none of the above," he said. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

Saint John Harbour was the closest race in last week's provincial election and has been at the centre of the fight for power between the PCs and Liberals, who both hope to form government.

Neither party won the 25 seats required for a majority in the 49-seat legislature.

Blaine Higgs's PCs won 22 seats, while Brian Gallant's Liberals garnered 21.