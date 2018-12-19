Hearing into Saint John Harbour election result halted over alleged improprieties

A court hearing over alleged voting discrepancies in the riding of Saint John Harbour came to an abrupt halt Wednesday over allegations the lawyer representing Progressive Conservative candidate Barry Ogden failed to disclose he obtained privileged provincial documents.

Elections New Brunswick lawyer Fred McElman called for Kelly VanBuskirk to be removed from the case.

McElman alleges VanBuskirk came into possession of documents prepared for the province's legal team and did not immediately disclose he had them, which would be a violation of the Law Society of New Brunswick's code of conduct.

He further alleges that VanBuskirk "used" the documents in the Saint John Harbour case and declined, when first asked, to return them to the province's legal team.

The lawyer representing Elections New Brunswick says Kelly VanBuskirk, pictured, should be removed from the case for alleged misconduct. (Brian Chisholm / CBC)

Ogden lost by 10 votes to Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe in the riding of Saint John Harbour in the Sept. 24 election.

It was the closest race in the province and became central to the fight for power between the PCs and Liberals. Neither party won the 25 seats required for a majority in the 49-seat legislature.

On Oct. 4, a recount confirmed Ogden had lost.

But Odgen's legal team is seeking to have the election result overturned.

VanBuskirk had alleged polling station officials in the hotly-contested riding violated the Elections Act by recording 40 voter identification numbers twice in voting logs.

Patti Nason, a long-time municipal returning officer, was expected to testify all day Wednesday at the hearing in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench.

VanBuskirk requested time to prepare a response to McElman's request for him to be removed from the case.

Justice Hugh McLellan adjourned the hearing until Friday at 9 a.m.