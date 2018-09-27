An independent candidate who campaigned in the critically close Saint John Harbour riding but wasn't listed on the ballot when voters went to the polls, might've inadvertently affected the outcome of New Brunswick's election.

"That will never be known," said Paul Harpelle, a spokesperson with Elections NB.

Harpelle was speaking to the effect Adam Salesse might've had on the final vote count in Saint John Harbour — and provincial seats between the Liberal and Progressive Conservatives — even though he wasn't on the ballot.

"All of this came to light to us after the fact," said Harpelle.

"It was just an unfortunate circumstance."

Saint John Harbour ended up as a 10-vote win for Liberals over the Progressive Conservatives on election night, keeping the Liberals within one seat of their main rival. But losing the seat to the PCs would have left them trailing by three.

The near tie in seats has allowed Liberal Leader Brian Gallant to mount an aggressive effort to try and retain power. But the effect Salesse might have had on the tiny winning margin in Saint John Harbour — that in turn has left the entire New Brunswick government hanging in the balance — is impossible to gauge.

When I woke up that morning I thought I was on the ballot. -Adam Salesse, independent candidate

Salesse, a Saint John businessman, registered to run as an independent candidate in the riding and believed he had filled out all the paperwork to be on the ballot.

Naturally, he launched a serious effort to win votes.

He spent $5,000 on 16 prominent roadside signs announcing his candidacy and on printing and mailing 12,500 pamphlets to every household in his riding.

Adam Salesse said his platform was somewhere in between the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives. (Photo: Robert Jones/CBC)

"I wanted to be independent because I have my own ideas, said Salesse.

He described those ideas as "in the middle" of both the PCs and Liberals.

"I kind of want to help people like the Liberals want to help but I want to keep taxes down like Progressive Conservatives," he said.

"I try to find balanced solutions not too far on one side."

Submitted only part of the paperwork

But Salesse only submitted part of the required paperwork to get on the ballot and only discovered the mistake when his parents went to vote for him at the advance poll on Sept. 15 — nine days before the general election — and couldn't find his name anywhere on the ballots they were given.

"When I woke up that morning I thought I was on the ballot," said Salesse.

"They called me right away and said, 'You're not on the ballot' and I was like, 'What do you mean I'm not on the ballot?' And then my world kind of stopped."

Harpelle said Salesse did properly register as an independent candidate, but did not take the critical step of filing nomination papers signed by 25 local voters and so did not qualify to be up for election.

'I take responsibility for it'

Salesse accepts that is what happened. But he says he has no previous experience with politics and feels since Elections NB knew he was registered to run, they should have inquired whether he had changed his mind or had run into problems when his paperwork did not show up.

"I didn't understand the process and I take responsibility for it," said Salesse.

"But I don't think it would have been too much to ask for somebody at some point somewhere to reach out to me."

Because Salesse did not know he was off the ballot he campaigned as though he was.

Elections NB said they didn't know Salesse was still campaigning, even though his signs were on prominent display and his pamphlets were everywhere.

Spoiling the ballot

When he went to go vote, Salesse noticed his name wasn't on the ballot, therefore deciding to spoil his vote and take a photo of it on his phone. (Photo: Submitted)

"We're not driving around the province to see who has signs up," said Harpelle.

"We did not get any complaints from other campaigns in Saint John Harbour indicating there's an individual out campaigning that's not a candidate."

When he went to go vote, Salesse spoiled his own ballot and posted a picture of it online following his $5,000 campaign.

Voters who liked the extensive platform Salesse delivered to their homes in his leaflet regarding taxes, debt, the environment, seniors, students and other issues and decided to support him, only found out once in the voting booth he was not an option.

PC Barry Ogden was just 11 votes behind Liberal Gerry Lowe, who won in the Saint John Harbour riding. (Photo: Robert Jones/CBC)

What they did with their votes at that point is unknown, but it is likely several dozen were simply placed with other candidates.

Salesse said his own parents voted for another candidate when they realized they could not cast a ballot for him.

In the eight other ridings where independent candidates were on the ballot all but two polled more than 170 votes.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here. And then let us know what you think by emailing us: the506er@cbc.ca.