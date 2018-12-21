Saint John Harbour court challenge to hear from lawyer accused of using privileged document

A lawyer involved in a court challenge of the Saint John Harbour riding election results is expected to respond today to allegations he used privileged Elections New Brunswick documents and should be removed from the case.

Kelly VanBuskirk, who is representing Progressive Conservative candidate Barry Ogden, is scheduled to appear in Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John at 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, Elections NB lawyer Fred McElman alleged VanBuskirk failed to disclose he came into possession of notes prepared for the province's legal team and thereby violated the Law Society of New Brunswick's code of conduct.

McElman filed a motion for VanBuskirk and his firm, Lawson Creamer, to be removed from the high-profile case.

Justice Hugh McLellan adjourned the matter until today.

Ogden and Education Minister Dominic Cardy took to social media Thursday to accuse the provincial elections agency of secrecy and to call for the release of any documents related to the race in the riding.

"In the era of fake news, with democratic institutions under suspicion and attack, Elections New Brunswick is drawing fire on itself, and risks undermining the foundation of our democracy," Cardy said. "If we can't trust the people who run our elections, can we trust anyone?"

PC candidate Barry Ogden, left, is attempting to have the Saint John Harbour election result thrown out after claiming voter irregularities could have played a part in his 10-vote defeat to Liberal MLA Gerry Lowe, right. (CBC)

Ogden was edged out by Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe by 10 votes on Sept. 24, which a recount on Oct. 4 confirmed.

It was the closest race in the province and became central to the fight for power between the PCs and Liberals, as neither party won the 25 seats required for a majority in the 49-seat legislature.

Ogden's legal team is now seeking to have the riding results overturned over alleged voting discrepancies.

The Tories allege some people may have voted twice in the election, that people from other ridings may have voted in Saint John Harbour and that there were clerical errors.