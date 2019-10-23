Saint John police crack down on increase in illegal foot traffic on Harbour Bridge
People who walk or bike across structure will be fined $172.50 to ensure safety, say police
The Saint John Police Force is cracking down on a recent increase in illegal foot and bicycle traffic on the Harbour Bridge, issuing fines of $172.50, citing safety.
With a steady stream of 70 km/h-traffic all day and no sidewalks, there is a "tremendous risk" of injury or death for anyone who attempts to cross the structure on foot or bicycle, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
The bridge simply isn't constructed to accommodate people who are walking or riding a bicycle, said force spokesperson Jim Hennessy.
Vehicles don't have much space to navigate around pedestrians or cyclists, he said, noting transport trucks in particular are very difficult to manoeuvre or get stopped.
Police "can't emphasize enough how dangerous it is," especially in the dark, said Hennessy.
The Department of Transportation has added new signs at either end of the bridge in hopes they will help deal with the "growing concern."
"Pedestrians or Bicycles Not Permitted," the signs state.
It has always been illegal to walk or bike on the bridge, but police have responded to 84 calls so far this year, and officers on patrol have come across "several people" in recent months, said Hennessy.
"Officers have offered rides in the past to ensure someone's safety but a fine of $172.50 will now be issued to deter people," he said.
It's unclear what's behind the increase. Hennessy doubts there's any one reason, but suspects some people without a vehicle see it as a quicker way to travel east to west, or west to east.
The Saint John Police Force "reminds anyone who has been doing so, please don't, for your safety and the safety of those in vehicles," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.