5-vehicle collision brings traffic to a halt on Highway 1 in Saint John
Crash also involved a transport truck and 1 woman suffered injuries
A crash involving five vehicles is holding up traffic on Highway 1 behind Harbour Station in Saint John early Wednesday morning.
Police have reopened the westbound lane, eastbound lane should be opening up shortly—@saintjohnpolice
Saint John Police Sgt. Mike Damon said the vehicles were involved in a collision at the end of the Harbour Bridge on the eastbound lane.
He said one vehicle swerved in front of two other vehicles, causing a chain reaction.
Damon said the crash also involved a transport truck.
We haven’t moved in 10 min and are westbound. <a href="https://t.co/E7tTcdDGsd">pic.twitter.com/E7tTcdDGsd</a>—@JackieinNB
One woman was injured in the crash, but Damon said her injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
Police have closed the eastbound lane before the Somerset Exit 123 until further notice and the westbound lane has been reopened.