Skip to Main Content
5-vehicle collision brings traffic to a halt on Highway 1 in Saint John

5-vehicle collision brings traffic to a halt on Highway 1 in Saint John

A crash involving five vehicles is holding up traffic on Highway 1 behind Harbour Station in Saint John early Wednesday morning.

Crash also involved a transport truck and 1 woman suffered injuries

CBC News ·
Police said the crash happened early Wednesday morning and involved five vehicles. (CBC)

A crash involving five vehicles is holding up traffic on Highway 1 behind Harbour Station in Saint John early Wednesday morning.  

Saint John Police Sgt. Mike Damon said the vehicles were involved in a collision at the end of the Harbour Bridge on the eastbound lane.

He said one vehicle swerved in front of two other vehicles, causing a chain reaction.

Damon said the crash also involved a transport truck.

One woman was injured in the crash, but Damon said her injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police have closed the eastbound lane before the Somerset Exit 123 until further notice and the westbound lane has been reopened. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|