Another offender unlawfully at large from Saint John halfway house

Another parolee from a Saint John halfway house is unlawfully at large, the Saint John Police Force reported Thursday evening.

Jesse Jackson, 31, left the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Oct. 31, police say.

The federal offender was sentenced to more than three years in prison for possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, mischief to property and possession of property obtained through crime.

Jackson stands five feet 11 inches and weighs more than 300 pounds. He has several tattoos on his hands.

It's the second time Jackson violated his parole, police say. He was unlawfully at large in May.

It's the seventh instance of an offender walking away from the Parrtown centre in the past four months.

Earlier this week, the force reported that another parolee had left the centre for the second time this year. Nicholas Dylan McNamara, a 21-year-old man serving a federal sentence for armed robbery, went missing on Oct. 21.

The force is also asking the public to help find two other parolees who walked away from the facility in early October. Ryan John Loeman, 29, and John Isaac Long, 30, are both wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

The string of incidents prompted the union representing parole officers to renew calls to increase funding for the community correctional centres.

Carol Osborne, regional vice-president of the Union of Safety and Justice Employees, said Wednesday the ratio of parole officers to offenders at the Parrtown centre was one officer to eight parolees before federal cuts to Correctional Service Canada in 2014.

Since then, the supervisory ratio changed to one office to 13 parolees, she said. The Parrtown centre can house up to 26 residents.

Only six per cent of the CSC's budget is earmarked for the centres, she said, adding they look after 40 per cent of the people moving through the system.

The centres, which are designated minimum-security institutions, house parolees on statutory release or long-term supervision orders, according to the CSC website.

Offenders released from federal penitentiaries arrive at the community correctional centres on parole and under certain conditions and a curfew during their time at the facility.