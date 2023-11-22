Soaring complaints over unsightly premises, zoning violations prompt call for bylaw officers

Saint John is growing, and with that comes a growing number of complaints about zoning violations and unsightly properties, says Pamela Bentley, who manages community compliance for the city.

City councillors see the problem stemming from a variety of factors, including inflation and property owners' inability to pay for repairs, the age of the city's buildings, and property owners who don't live in the city.

The result has been a growing burden on the lone officer trying to enforce bylaws, the growth committee heard Tuesday.



"Over the past two years we have noticed an increase in the calls and complaints received on unsightly premises and zoning infractions to the tune of a 70 per cent increase for both," Bentley told the city's growth committee.

She asked the committee to recommend adding a bylaw officer for the community standards program. The committee agreed.

The community standards program, which manages zoning and unsightly premises bylaws, has just one officer who, according to Bentley, resolves more than 120 cases per year.

One bylaw enforcement officer is no longer enough to handle the increasing number of cases, said Pamela Bentley, who manages community compliance in Saint John (YouTube)

"The downside is that one bylaw enforcement officer is no longer enough to efficiently and effectively handle the increasing number of cases," she said.

Saint John Deputy Mayor John MacKenzie, who sits on the committee, said it's important to have measures in place to maintain appearances to both attract and retain residents.

"It's a matter of people that want to move to Saint John, they're looking for neighbourhoods and houses that look nice but that fit their needs," he said.

"By adding another officer that just means ... we're working in that area to make it more attractive for people to come here and stay here."

Coun. Gerry Lowe recommended additional bylaw officers, during an open council meeting on Oct. 16, to manage multiple sectors of the city. (Radio-Canada)

The move comes a month after Coun. Gerry Lowe, among others, recommended more bylaw officers to oversee various city services.

Lowe, who also sits on the growth committee, said the rise in complaints is a result of aging buildings and out-of-province property owners.

"I think that the bylaw officer does as much as he can, but I mean it's a big job in a city that has older buildings and has many buildings now bought by people from out of town," Lowe said.

"People have bought houses and homes and apartment buildings in the city and didn't even come down to look at them. They bought them unseen. So now they either go in and put everybody out or they want to fix them up, and sometimes they don't want to fix them up."

Saint John Deputy Mayor John MacKenzie says that another officer would help maintain standards and work to attract and retain residents. (CBC)

MacKenzie says part of the problem is also affordability.

"I think [the increase in complaints] has to do with people not having the means to repair their homes, you know, with the costs and everything," he said.

"And there is certainly a large amount of people renting now. If the owners are living away ... a lot of them tend to not pay much attention to the upkeep" of the apartments they own.

Burned-out buildings left behind

Examples of "unsightly premises" can be found in Lowe's ward on Millidge Street where a building burned down about four months ago.

"What they tore down is still laying there. Like, mostly if a house is boarded up then they consider it secure … the neighbours are all complaining about it," he said.



"They're complaining about it in case it catches fire again — could it catch fire to the building above it? I've dealt with four complaints in that building the last month."

Lowe says this is one among many other examples of buildings that have not been fixed or torn down.

"And these are the things that I think one bylaw officer can't do them all," Lowe said.

MacKenzie says that rundown properties can be found many areas of the city, but "a lot of it is in older neighbourhoods with older buildings."

"We have cases across the city where it could be an affluent neighborhood that has a home in there that really stands out because there's a lot of garbage around it, and it hasn't been taken care of," he said.

"So it just depends on the circumstances."

The committee will now bring the recommendation to common council with a request for approval.