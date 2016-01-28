Saint John group home workers vote in favour of strike action

Residential care workers at four Saint John group homes have voted in favour of a strike after contract negotiations stalled between the union and the provincially funded non-profit that runs the homes.

More than 82 per cent of CUPE Local 3497 members voted in favour of strike action Monday night. The union represents between 50 and 60 workers across four Independence Plus-operated group homes, said Local 3497 president Rose Galbraith.

The union must give the employer 24 hours' notice before walking out. As of Tuesday afternoon, no official notice had been given, she said.

The previous contract expired in March 2018, Galbraith said.

Residential care workers handle the long-term care of 24 residents at the four homes. That includes cooking, cleaning, running errands and taking the residents out to activities and appointments.

The community residences take in individuals with various developmental and physical challenges.

Union seeking wage increase

The union wants higher wages than the standard $15.05 an hour for full-time caregivers, Galbraith said.

"A lot of our workers have to work two, sometimes even three jobs in order to make ends meet," she told CBC News. "Do you think they're going to be as effective workers when they're really tired?"

The sides have closed the gap in demands somewhat over the months of negotiations, but a considerable chasm remains. Galbraith said the union is after a nine per cent increase over three years, while the employer is offering 3.5 per cent over three years.

The union represents workers at four group homes, or community residences, in Saint John. (Julia Wright, CBC)

"We feel like there's a certain amount of catch-up that needs to be done," she said. "I mean, if talks keep going the way they are, minimum wage is going to be $15 an hour, and we really have a lot of responsibilities in our job."

David Black, the executive director of Independence Plus, could not be reached for an interview Tuesday, and Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard was not available for an interview.

'We don't consider those wage increases'

A department spokesperson said the residential care workers have received pay increases in three of the past five years, starting with a 9.7 per cent bump in 2015, 8.8 per cent in 2016 and 1.7 per cent in 2018 that brought them to the $15.05 mark.

But the union said the increases are wage top-ups as part of the province's pay equity program and minor wage adjustments from Social Development.

"We don't consider those wage increases," said CUPE official Keith LeBlanc.

"It's about priorities … the employer and the government need to make the right choices and we feel that they're not."

He said the base rate of $12.81 from the employer hasn't budged since 2009.

Talks broke down between the two sides about two months ago following mediation and conciliation, Galbraith said.

She said it's unclear who will care for the residents if the workers strike, but she's hoping the employer will return to the table beforehand.