Saint John food bank in need of food, money to match rising demand

The Saint John Community Food Basket this year saw a 10 per cent increase in demand for its services this year and the executive director says that means it needs a big influx of donations as the new school year approaches.

"It's a real problem at this time of year," said John Buchanan. "People aren't focused on giving donations at this time of year with summer vacations, summer cottages and all that stuff."

Buchanan said with the school year just around the corner, the food bank is in particular need of cereal.

"About 40 per cent of the people that food is collected for at our food bank is for the children," he said. "That's a pretty desperate situation and it has been all summer as far as cereal is concerned."

While cereal is not one of the items the Saint John Community Food Basket purchases as a staple, Buchanan said they do purchase meat products like ground beef and chicken, peanut butter, cheese and eggs as protein.

Other staples include starch items and a lot of soup.

"We'll purchase probably 20,000 cans of soup a year," he said.

Buchanan said while it is unfortunate, the need for food banks is growing in Saint John and he expects usage to increase because of the economy.

"What we're hearing from the people we serve is there's not that much work out there."

Buchanan said they serve about 1,000 people each month and that number is increasing.

While food donations are always welcome, Buchanan said cash donations help add to what they can buy.

"We're now working very collaboratively with other food banks in the area to go out and do joint purchasing," he said. "So if I had a dollar donated, I could buy three cans of soup for that dollar."

Buchanan said more than $100,000 is spent each year on food from money raised and donated to the Community Food Basket. Another $150,000 is received from corporate and community donations.

"Everybody is in great need," said Buchanan of all the 14 food banks in the region they cover.

"We all need donations. We all need more food."