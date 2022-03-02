Ukrainian florist in Saint John sells hundreds of bouquets to raise money for motherland

The day after a flower shop in Saint John announced all proceeds from blue and yellow flower bouquets would be donated to Ukraine, the phone wouldn't stop ringing.

Oksana Posatska, the owner of Galbraith Florist in east Saint John, is from Ukraine herself and still has family and friends there.

On Monday, Posatska started donating proceeds from her Ukrainian-themed flower sales to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Relief fund.

"I can say it's not an urge to do something," she told Shift New Brunswick. "It's a duty."

As the seventh day of the war in Ukraine began Wednesday, Russian forces intensified their attacks on major urban areas, including the capital, Kyiv, as well as the strategic port cities of Odesa and Mariupol in the south. Amid the fighting, the humanitarian situation worsened.

More than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine in search of safety in neighbouring countries, a UN refugee agency spokesperson told CBC News Network on Wednesday, and countless others have taken shelter underground.

The Canadian government has agreed to match donations to the Red Cross relief fund reaching $10 million.

Saint John florist with Ukrainian roots grateful for support Duration 2:38 Oksana Posatska, owner of Galbraith Florist, inundated with requests for her blue-and-yellow flower bouquets 2:38

'It's something that makes me tear up'

As of Wednesday afternoon, Posatska had sold 800 bouquets for $50 each. Some also included sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower.

"So many people are calling and they want to volunteer, they want to come help, they want to get these bouquets and spread them around the community," she said.

People have been volunteering to deliver the flowers in Saint John, Moncton, and Fredericton. Others have been calling Posatska and telling her to keep the flowers they purchased.

"It's something that makes me tear up, and I'm very, very grateful to live in this community," she said.