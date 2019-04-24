Saint John flood levels expected to exceed last year's historic peak by Friday, says EMO

Flood levels in Saint John reached 5.2 metres on Wednesday and are expected to rise to 5.8 metres by Friday, exceeding last year's historic peak of 5.76 metres, says the local Emergency Measures Organization.

Residents in the flood zones who choose to ignore the voluntary evacuation notice issued Monday and remain in their home should be aware of the risks, EMO said in a statement.

"They may not be able to access essentials like food, medicine and water for several days, and emergency response will be delayed" because of flooded roads, it said.

"It is best to make a decision to self-evacuate early, and during daylight hours."

A voluntary evacuation notice has been issued for Randolph Island (Milford), Ragged Point Road and South Bay, along the Westfield Road between Gault Road and Grenville Lane.

But Saint John EMO director and fire Chief Kevin Clifford said it could be extended to other areas in the coming days.

Residents who do leave their homes should register with the Canadian Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 or visiting the reception centre at the Carleton Community Centre, at 82 Market Place West, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The reception centre also serves as a place to make arrangements for accommodations, get information, charge electronics and receive other support services as required.

The number of Saint John evacuees was not immediately available, but provincewide, 491 people have fled 185 households, according to the Red Cross.

Saint John crews were busy building up Westfield Road on Wednesday to help maintain access to an estimated 800 homes. (Connell Smith/CBC)

City crews are working to temporarily raise Westfield Road near Mellinger Crescent to maintain access for about 1,315 people in the area.

The work is expected to continue throughout the day and motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution in the area.

EMO is urging residents to stay off the railroad tracks along Westfield Road. Some people have been seen walking the tracks, which remain active with daily freight trains to and from the city.

In Grand Bay-Westfield, crews were scheduled to begin temporarily building up Nerepis Road, near civic address 150 and in the area of Westfield Elementary School, at noon to ensure regular and emergency traffic can pass as water continues to rise over that section.

Motorists are advised to expect delays during and following construction.

Road closures include:

Westfield Road near the Gault Road intersection.

Westfield Road at civic #1338 near Grenville Lane.

Lawrence Long Road near the end.

Dominion Park Road at Tippett and Green Head.

Park Road at Tippett Drive.

Tippett Road at civic #663 near Dominion Park.

By Road #7 at civic #51 near the end.

Beach Road.

Bravo Landing, the Millidgeville Ferry entry.

Farry Cove Lane near the end.

Ragged Point Road near the beach at the end.

Anyone who ignores or moves barricades can be charged, said EMO.

Driving on water-covered roads puts motorists in danger, as well as any first responders who may be called to assist them, the notice said.