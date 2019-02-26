Early morning blaze forces 7 people from their homes in Saint John

Seven people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a three-unit house on Saint John's east side early Monday morning.

Kevin Comeau, platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department, said the fire broke out at 6 Irish Rose Ln., shortly before 2 a.m.

"Crews arriving on scene found heavy fire coming from the third level. The top floor in the attic area," Comeau said.

He said fire crews are still trying to determine whether the fire started in the attic or on the outside of the building, working its way inside.

"There is heavy damage," he said. "Basically the roof's structure was completely lost and the metal roof had collapsed on the walls."

It took firefighters up to 20 minutes to knock down the blaze. Firefighters remained on scene until shortly after 6 a.m.

"We spent the majority of the time searching for hot spots."

Fire not believed to be suspicious

Three families were living inside the wooden home at the time. Comeau said the Canadian Red Cross did arrive on scene and provided assistance to those three families.

Seventeen firefighters responded to the house fire.

There were no injuries involved in the blaze but one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Comeau said the cause of the early morning fire is still under investigation. Firefighters don't believe the fire to be suspicious in nature.