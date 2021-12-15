Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Saint John road reopened after early-morning fire disrupted traffic

]Saint John's City Road has reopened after part of it was closed for hours early Wednesday while crews battled a fire.

City Road from Garden Street to Delhi Street was reopened at about 7:45 a.m.

Crews responded to a fire at an engine repair and machine shop on City Road on Wednesday morning. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Saint John Engine Rebuilders, a two-storey commercial building, caught fire just before 3 a.m, said platoon chief Brian Wilson of the Saint John Fire Department.

Wilson said the repair and machine shop was destroyed.

"At this point, the siding is coming off the building, the building suffered major damage," he said. "We're waiting for a portion of the roof to collapse. We've got crews working on the side of the building, cutting holes in it, gaining access so they can extinguish the fire."

At 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Saint John police tweeted that City Road was reopened to all traffic. It was closed for about  three hours.

The cause of the City Road fire is still unknown. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Wilson said rail traffic was shut down behind the building. No evacuation was needed as the building was empty at the time.

He said it's hard to know how the fire started at the moment. He said "just about everybody" at the station responded.

Fire investigators will look into the cause of the fire later this morning, he said.

With files from Sarah Trainor

