Saint John could see lower taxes by 2025, thanks to 10-year financial plan, says mayor

Saint John could see a reduction in its tax rate by 2025 if its new 10-year financial strategy to eliminate the city's deficit goes as planned, says the Mayor Don Darling.

"You have to measure a plan, if you have a long-term plan, and you have to stick to those targets," said Darling said.

"So the targets that we have are all around reducing infrastructure deficit, lowering tax rates, having more money in our operating budget for capital so less borrowing [and] controlling our wage escalation."

Darling said the city has a $10-million deficit, but the new plan could balance the budget within the first year.

"I think we can put those long-term plans in place in every area of our business … and remember, the taxpayer pays the bill," he said.

Darling said growth would lead to "a more fair taxation structure."

"If we can get to our stretch goals, three percent growth of our assessment base, we can get some tax reform, we can get some regional cost-sharing, so that we can go forward and thrive as a greater region of Saint John."

The city has been attempting to address the deficit by considering cost-cutting proposals. Suggestions have included closing down an arena, reducing winter snow removal and adding tolls to some city roads.

A 10-year financial plan council approved on Monday night took almost two years of work for the finance committee and common council to come up with. Mayor Don Darling is positive it leads to better days. 9:04

"There has to be that discipline and focus and governance to see this city reach its full potential," he said. "That's the key."

The city is typically run on a year-to-year basis, so Darling is hoping the city can maintain the new strategy even if members of council change.

"All I want from Santa this year for Christmas is good governance [and] long-term focus. Let's just have the discipline to stick to the plan."