$27-million Saint John Field House nears opening day

Finishing touches are being put on the Greater Saint John Field House as opening day approaches for the new centre.

The $27 million complex will be the largest field-house space in New Brunswick and one of the largest in Atlantic Canada.

The complex will house two indoor turf fields, each measuring 60 metres by 30 metres, a 200-metre indoor track, a fitness centre and change rooms.

Shilo Boucher, president and CEO at the YMCA of Greater Saint John, said having a partnership with the field house is a first for a YMCA in Canada and she's excited about the potential it offers.

Shilo Boucher, president and CEO at the YMCA of Greater Saint John, says field house will be able to provide more programs and opportunities to residents. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

"If you're a member at the regional Y, you're a member at the field house, and you're also a member of the new Hive out in Rothesay. So we feel it will just grow the amount of people we are reaching."

The YMCA doesn't own the building, but it does have an operating agreement with Saint John Field House Inc., a separate charity that owns the building. The YMCA will hire all the staff and oversee operations, including booking the space.

The largest sports field house in New Brunswick will be opening its doors in September to provide the people of Saint John with a place to play sports, a community centre and a child care facility. 0:53

Boucher said the Y has projected a gain of at least 800 new members because of the new centre.

"It could be 2,000. It just depends how the community engages with us in this facility."

Other features will include a community centre and daycare operated by the Y as well as some administrative office space.

"Jut the user groups alone. There are so many that have already connected with us that are wanting to book space.," Boucher said.

"This facility will be hopping."

Rooms in the child care centre of the Saint John Field House are getting the final touches for opening on Sept. 3. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Boucher said its been a great partnership with the Greater Saint John Field House board of directors as it worked to build the centre and help raise $500,000 to reach the final fundraising goal.

"We want to see this thing booked 100 per cent."

The fields will be used for a variety of sports, including soccer and football, but other sports like fencing and cricket will be making use of the indoor fields.

There will also be group fitness classes, a community kitchen and services for newcomers.

An indoor turf field is expected to open in mid-October. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

The child-care centre will open Sept. 3 while much of the rest of the complex will open Sept. 16. The track and field area will open in mid-October.

Mike Daigle, the vice-president of recreation and program development with the YMCA, said bookings were open for the fall and to date, 80 to 90 per cent of prime time slots have been filled.

"That prime time booking is 4 p.m. to closing on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday."

He said the new field house is not only a game changer for sporting events in Saint John but also for the province and beyond.

"The sky's the limit," Dailgle said. "As Shilo said, there's all kinds of opportunities and we're not against any of that. We're really trying to see what opportunities are there and take advantage. This is really great for our community."

Saint John Field House Inc. president Bill MacMackin said the complex is better than envisioned.

"It is much more multi-function than the original plans."

MacMackin said there is a huge demand for such centres, and he expects use will be high.

The annual operating cost of the field house is expected to be $1.2 million, which will be covered through memberships and rentals.