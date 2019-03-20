Greater Saint John Field House construction forges ahead despite difficult winter

It's been a difficult winter for construction, but the Greater Saint John Field House is still on schedule to open in September, according to president Bill MacMackin.

"It's a beehive of activity in there," he said. "A lot of workers, a lot of different trades working away."

The combination of snow and ice has resulted in a number of lost days and low productivity, with some work, such as dealing with the roofs and exterior finishes, particularly challenging, said MacMackin.

But the 127,000 square foot-complex is essentially weather-tight and being heated with temporary heaters to allow construction to continue.

"We're just pleased to see the building colours and envelope coming together so you can actually see the massing of the building and understand how it's going to look when it's finished," he said.

Once complete, the $26 million complex will be the largest sports field house space in New Brunswick and one of the largest in Atlantic Canada.

It will include two indoor turf fields, each measuring 60 metres by 30 metres, a 200-metre indoor track, a fitness facility and change rooms.

Bill MacMackin, president of the Greater Saint John Field House, said crews have used tarps to divide work areas being heated by temporary heaters. (CBC)

Other features will include a community centre and daycare operated by the YMCA of Greater Saint John, as well as some administrative office space.

The main field house building is "moving along quite well," said MacMackin. All of the floors have been poured, some painting is underway and ventilation is being installed.

In the fitness centre, crews are putting up concrete block walls, he said.

"We're looking forward to getting into summer with finish work and open for business in the fall."

Construction began in February 2018 with excavation work.