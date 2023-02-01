90-year-old woman dies after 2-vehicle crash, Saint John police looking for witnesses

Police are looking for witnesses or camera footage after a 90-year-old woman died in a collision in east Saint John.

In a news release, the Saint John Police Force said a black sedan allegedly collided with a silver passenger van Monday at around 3 p.m. The sedan was travelling from Jean Street to Courtenay Avenue. When it collided with the van, the sedan overturned, police said.

The two occupants of the sedan were extracted by members of the Saint John Fire Department, the release said, and sent to hospital.

The 90-year-old passenger died of her injuries. The driver was released from hospital.

The driver of the van, who was alone in the vehicle, was not taken to hospital, the release said.

"Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred," the release said.

"The cause of the collision remains under investigation."