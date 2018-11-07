Rundown Fairport Motel now being demolished

Demolition of the Fairport Motel in west Saint John resumed Wednesday after an attempt by the Ontario owner to preserve some of the units on the rundown property.

Last month, city council decided in a unanimous vote that the motel should be torn down entirely. The city then started accepting bids for the project from contractors.

Lang Lee, the current owner, rushed in a construction crew of his own, but the work stopped shortly after, disappointing neighbours who have lived next to the vacant motel and restaurant for 12 years.

"We were all excited when we saw the demolition crew move in," said Jean Cormack, who lives near the motel. "Then they stopped work."

Motel owner Lang Lee attempted to save some of the units and sent in his own demolition crew. (Connell Smith/CBC)

Cormack and resident Donna D'eon said the walls were bulging out, siding was coming off and rodents and raccoons were living inside the local landmark. The two neighbours said they wanted to see the building gone and the property cleaned up.

Saint John Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary agreed.

"It's really been an eyesore," she said.

Members of the crew working at the site Wednesday told CBC News they were authorized to demolish the entire property of its remaining structures. They were hired by Lee.

But McAlary said the city has hired a contractor to finish the demolition. Once the city's contractor is on site, the owner's contractor will have to leave.

The Fairport was once a popular west Saint John motel and eatery. (CBC)

McAlary said Lee will be responsible for the cost incurred by the city to finish the job.

"These people were put on notice a long time ago, so I don't have any strong feelings that we're doing anything we shouldn't be doing," she said.

Lee will still have possession of the land and will be able to decide what to do with it.

- With files from Connell Smith