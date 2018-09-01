On display: Saint John families have fun at east side exhibition

Some Saint John families took a break from provincial politics to kick off the Labour Day weekend with a trip to the Saint John Exhibition Friday.

Maggie Forrester got nostalgic as she took in the sights and sounds with her children, Ruthie and Sammy.

"It's something I did when I lived here and was younger," said Forrester. "Now I can bring them and share it with them."

The Big Red Robot

Adam Zimmerman easily boasted the most striking outfit at the exhibition, dressed as a giant blue and red robot and working to make people smile.

It's those smiles that keep him going.

"I wouldn't do it otherwise," he said.

Adam Zimmerman designed the costume for the Big Red Robot, who he's been portraying for the last two years. Aashi Purvi stands before him. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

One of the difficulties of the job, other than keeping character when journalists ask him about the coolest part of being a robot, is making sure he entertains children and adults alike.

It's difficult to do both without scaring the former.

And while you might not expect life advice from a robot — who might be a distant cousin of Optimus Prime but insists he isn't the Transformer himself — Zimmerman has some.

"You have to really enjoy what you do," he said, as he took on the trappings of yet another persona, Eccentric Adam the clown.

"No matter what it is."

Adam Zimmerman is based out of Ottawa. Around the Saint John Exhibition he performs as the Big Red Robot. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Super Dogs jump into action

There are plenty of dogs at the exhibition, but not just adorable show dogs — these are President's Choice-sponsored Super Dogs.

These canine athletes can jump, fetch, race and even balance on a basketball.

Despite their outstanding skills, show host Grant Dempster said the Super Dogs are just family pets.

"At the end of the day they go home and sit on the couch," he said, adding that more than 40 per cent of the pups are rescues.

The Super Dogs run, jump and can even balance on a basketball. (Joseph Tunney)

Spun candy floss and spinning rides

When they weren't being wowed by human or animal performers, spectators could turn to the rides, the food and the prizes.

Ruthie Forrester enjoyed the Sizzler.

"We spun around and went faster," the six year old said, adding that the ultimate prize still awaited.

"We're going to get cotton candy at the end."

'It's something I did when I lived here and was younger,' said Maggie Forrester, who brought her two children, Ruthie and Sammy, to see the sights. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The exhibition wraps up today.