A $4.1 million funding boost from the federal government is kick-starting the Saint john Energy Smart Grid project.

"This project of this scale, we just could not have done this with our means and our resources," said Ray Robinson, the president and CEO of Saint John Energy, who called the federal money "absolutely foundational."

The funding was announced by Saint John–Rothesay MP Wayne Long.

The total cost of the project is around $11 million, and Saint John Energy will be paying for the rest, using grants and private partnerships that are yet to be announced.

Smart grid technology uses artificial intelligence, weather forecasts and other data to predict usage peaks and dips to lower costs.

A smart grid would predict how much power people will be using and "make counteracting adjustments" for a more efficient system, Robinson said. The project will also lower greenhouse gas emissions by using less unnecessary power.

Immediate start

Robinson said the funding means the rollout will be immediate.

"We've already got some solar panels on the ground," he told Information Morning Saint John. "So first stage is procurement and finalizing some partner agreements as well."

He said this also means jobs.

"There will be jobs that are relocating from elsewhere and jobs created," he said. "Ideally this is going to sort of be … the test bed of an ecosystem for smart grid innovation and technology development."

He said this also puts Saint John on the forefront of utility innovation.

"A lot of utilities are trying to understand how to reset and re-establish their provincial grids or their local grids to accommodate the future, where consumers are going to be taking more direct control of their of their energy world," he said.