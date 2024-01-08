Man dead after fire at Saint John encampment

A 44-year-old man found burned in a fire at a Saint John homeless encampment has died, police say.

Crews responding to the fire Saturday night near the Main Street Viaduct over Route 1 found the man with extensive injuries. He was pronounced dead on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, Saint John Police identified the man as Peter Evan Ralph McArthur.

Fire platoon chief Ed Moyer said the construction of the encampment presented a challenge for firefighters. Propane cylinders, cooking devices and heating devices, among other items, "made it a difficult and unsafe area."

The Saint John Fire Department and Saint John Police Force are investigating the cause of the fire. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Police and the Saint John Fire Department will continue to investigate the cause of the fire, a police news release said.

Ivan McCullough, one of the co-founders of Street Team Saint John, a group that helps provide food and necessities for homeless Saint Johners, said a volunteer with the organization was in the area on Saturday and saw the flames.

She called 911, who had already been informed, and went to scene where she stayed and tried to help the individuals involved as best as she could.

In the meantime, McCullough rushed to the encampment with emergency kits containing a little bit of food, essentials for starting a new shelter and some warm clothes.

Combined effort needed, says group

He said the people who weren't injured in the fire were shaken although physically OK, and the organization worked to get those who wanted to go to different shelters.

There was one individual who didn't want to go to a shelter, but McCullough said he can't fault individuals for not wanting to go, and they all have different reasons.

"The fellow last night, he just didn't want to leave where he was because that's his home. That's where he calls home. That's where he feels safe."

Ivan McCullough, one of the co-founders of Street Team Saint John, says encampment fires are a concern, especially when temperatures drop. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Encampment fires are always a concern, especially when temperatures drop, said McCullough.

"If you're desperate … you're going to do whatever you think you need to do to try to get warm, and the situation is, it's so complex, there's so many things that are involved," he said.

"As far as getting people into housing, you have to have places to get them to first."

He said solutions cannot fall on just one entity. He said it needs to be a combined effort from the community and the local, provincial and federal governments.

On the community side of things, McCullough said, his organization is just trying to keep people fed and warm, but solving the problem of homelessness would require many more heads.

He said one solution would be a place to set up legal encampments, where there could be better shelter and more protection. He said it's part of the reason some people don't want to leave their tents — they don't want to come back to nothing.

McCullough said a major event like a fire would be heartbreaking for anyone.

"Of course it's going to be devastating," he said. "But most of these folks are far more resilient than maybe you or I would be for the first little while."

Councillor says city needs permanent solutions

Coun. Paula Radwan said community groups are working on temporary solutions and the province put up an out-of-the-cold shelter, but this isn't enough.

"We need permanent solutions," she said. "We are getting the housing accelerator fund, which will be announced very soon how much the city is getting and how that will be allocated, but we need these solutions like months ago."

She said pressure needs to be applied to all levels of government, including the city.

"I'm very concerned, because it's getting cold and people have great needs and because of inflation, there's a lot of people that are one paycheque away from being in a tent."