Rising water levels, flooding and road closures have prompted the Emergency Measures Organization in Saint John to issue a voluntary evacuation order for residents in some places along the St. John River.

The order was issued Monday evening and affects:

Randolph Island – those living past the Randolph Bridge.

Westfield Road – those living between Bay Street and Grenville Lane.

Ragged Point Road – those living past the St. Francois De Sales Church.

Beach Road.

Any other isolated area along the St. John River within the City of Saint John.

A news release issued by Saint John EMO said that emergency access and local traffic to these areas is now limited and could become cut off in the coming days due to increased flooding.

Residents who are leaving their homes are advised to take the following supplies with them:

A week's worth of clothing.

Medications.

Identification, cash and keys.

Pets, their food, carriers and medical history/list of vaccinations.

Affected residents are being asked to find accommodations with family and friends. Those who are unable to do so can call the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582 for assistance.

All displaced people should register with the Canadian Red Cross to help allow officials maintain contact with them.

Information will be released on Tuesday about a reception centre and emergency shelter in Saint John.

Water levels along the St. John River will continue to rise this week.