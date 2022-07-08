Kyle LeBlanc's family awaits identification of remains, but 'there is no good result'

More human remains were found Sunday in the same area where police have searched for missing Saint John man Kyle LeBlanc.

On Friday evening, a hiker called police after he discovered human remains in the heavily wooded area between Lakewood Heights and Golden Grove Road.

On Sunday, Saint John police, River Valley and York Sunbury ground search and rescue teams expanded the search area and found more human remains, said police spokesperson Sean Rocca.

Rocca said it's not clear if the two sets of remains are related, but they were found within about 100 metres of each other.

They were also found in the area where police conducted extensive search operations for LeBlanc in March, April and May 2021.

LeBlanc has been missing since late December 2020. His family has led a search effort, including offering a reward for any information that leads to finding him.

Rocca said the forensic identification unit was called Friday, and now a forensic odontologist is also working to get a dental identification.

Rocca said how long it will take to make an identification "depends on their examination and whether or not the [odontologist] is able to make a positive identification."

If the odontologist isn't able to identify the remains through dental records, the forensic unit will have to find another way, which could take more time, he said.

Rocca also said once the remains are identified, it will be up to the next of kin to decide whether police can share the person's name.

He said it's still not known if a crime is suspected.

Family awaits identification

The remains discovered Friday have not been identified but were found in the same area where police conducted four search operations for Kyle LeBlanc in 2021. (Saint John Police/Twitter)

LeBlanc was 30 years old when he disappeared. He was last seen in uptown Saint John.

His stepmother, Erin Adams-LeBlanc, said Monday that investigators have been in touch with the family, but they have not confirmed the remains belong to her stepson.

"We are presently being surrounded by friends and family awaiting the positive identification of the remains," she said. "There is no good result, no matter the outcome, and the family is trying to process at this time."

There's been "an overwhelming heartfelt response" from the community and other families of missing loved ones," she said.

"It's very emotional and heart-wrenching as we all wait. Feels as though time is standing still as we wait to know."

She thanked the community, police investigators, media and search and rescue teams for their efforts.

Previous searches conducted

Rocca said Saint John police received information that led to multiple searches of the Lakewood Heights area in 2021 related to the LeBlanc missing person investigation.

Rocca said between March and May 2021, police conducted three search operations north, northeast, and northwest of Lakewood Heights in wooded and marshy areas. Search and rescue teams, cadaver dogs, and drones were used in those search operations.

He said the remains were found northwest of Lakewood Heights Friday and Sunday.