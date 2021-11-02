Saint John's Dominion Park to get new canteen, change rooms and 'sunset plaza'

A Saint John park residents have accused the city of neglecting is now set to get a long-awaited makeover.

City council on Monday approved a $1-million plan to construct a new canteen and washrooms at Dominion Park, along with improved landscaping, new changing rooms, picnic tables, walkways and a "sunset plaza," where visitors will be able to sit and enjoy the view as the sun dips below the horizon.

Briefing councillors on the project, growth and community planning director Phil Ouellette said the city currently has $971,980 ready to spend on the $1.045-million project.

The project was originally estimated to cost $1.8 million, but some aspects of the design were changed.

Original plans included constructing a two-storey structure that would include a canteen on the ground floor, and a community centre on the second floor, Ouellette said.

Part of the upgrades include a new building that will house a canteen, washrooms and a lifeguard's office. (City of Saint John)

Because of concerns about costs, that plan was scrapped in exchange for just a single-storey building, which will house a canteen, washrooms and a lifeguard's office, he said.

The plan is for the canteen to be leased to a private operator.

Ouellette said the original plan also called for the creation of a sea wall to protect it from future flooding, but it was later determined that infill would be sufficient to protect the site.

The floods of 2018 and 2019 damaged the structures formerly housing the washrooms and the canteen, which was demolished after the second flood. The "sunset plaza," which is depicted as a paved sitting area, will be built on the site of the old canteen, he said.

The Dominion Park plan includes the creation of a 'sunset plaza,' which will be constructed where the old canteen was located. (City of Saint John)

Ouellette said staff have allotted $635,000 of the proposed capital budget for 2022 to fund the upgrades.

That money came the federal government's Canada Community-Building Fund, formerly known as the gas tax fund.

The rest of the city's share comes from funds that were deferred from a previous year's capital budget, Ouellette said.

Meanwhile, the Dominion Park Community Association has been collecting donations from the public, including a $100,000 contribution from J.D. Irving Ltd., Ouellette said.

That leaves the city with a funding shortfall of $74,440.71, Ouellette said.

"The community association and the city staff are not worried about [the shortfall," he said. "We think that we will be able to fulfil this, this small gap, because we have a variety of irons in the fire."

Dominion Park currently features basketball nets, a playground, picnic tables, washrooms, and areas for barbecuing. A beach at the park lets visitors swim in the St. John River with lifeguards on duty in the summer.

TimberTop Adventures, which offers harnessed climbing experiences, also leases space at the park from the city.

The upgrade, set to be completed next year, were a long time coming, said Derek Chaisson, chair of the Dominion Park Community Association.

Chaisson said the association was formed in 2019 in response to years of dissatisfaction from the community over the city's approach to maintaining the park, and to have better input into how the park would look if revitalized.

Derek Chaisson, chair of the Dominion Park Community Association, said the beach has not received a major capital investment since the old canteen was built in 1970. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Chaisson said damage done to the park and its former facilities by the floods of 2018 and 2019 further pushed members of the community to take action.

"This is significant because Dominion Park beach has not received a major capital investment since 1970, when the canteen that we just tore down in 2019 during the flooding was actually constructed," Chaisson said.

"So unfortunately, you know, the beach has been relatively derelict due to the financial constraints of the city and has been largely maintained in partnership with the community.

"So, you know, this injection of capital, having new assets at the park, is just a transformative project for the park and for the community."

Chaisson said the upgrades are part of the first of three phases the association hopes to accomplish at the park over the next five years, adding that it's premature to comment on what the two other phases will involve.