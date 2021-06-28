Council paves way for bigger train yard in west Saint John, but seeks noise information

Saint John city council has taken the first step to allow a 32-acre train yard and railway operation on the city's west side.

Councillors approved first and second readings of a rezoning application after a four-hour meeting Monday night, but say they need more information on noise monitoring and enforcement.

The operation in question, dubbed the Lancaster Logistics Park, will be an extension of an existing industrial park on Dever Road. Once built, it will first be transferring containers between rail cars to tractor-trailers, with a more long-term goal of becoming a terminal to receive goods from the United States and Central Canada to transport to local businesses.

If approved, the company in charge, J. D. Irving Ltd., will need to construct a 1,000-foot berm and a noise-blocking wall made up of shipping containers.

On Monday, councillors heard from four residents objecting to the project, most saying a train yard will take a toll on the neighbourhood's property values and quality of life because of noise and increased truck traffic.

Attending the meeting by teleconference, Paul O'Neill said he owns a daycare in the neighbourhood and is worried about the possible impacts of a more active train yard.

"When the trains are connecting and banging, you can't stop the ground from shaking no matter what kind of wall we put up," he said.

Ian Simpson, general manager at NB Southern Railways, said if the expansion goes ahead, tracks will be redesigned to include longer trains. Longer trains will mean less switching between tracks and less noise and vibration.

Dave Ryan, who also lives in the neighbourhood, said he's already awakened early at 2:30 or 3 a.m. by train whistles and worries this will increase.

"I'm normally up at four in the morning, but three o'clock in the morning, just a little too early for me," he said.

Council heard it will take 15 years for the sound wall made up of trees to reach its full 4½-foot length. (Submitted by City of Saint John)

According to a study commissioned by the city, once construction is done, sound levels at homes south of Dever Road will be no greater than the current ambient sound levels of 50 to 55 decibels.

The planning advisory committee was in charge of having a public consultation. Members of the committee unanimously approved sending the plan to council, but two members said Monday they would not have approved the project if they knew ongoing noise monitoring was not a guarantee.

On Monday, city manager John Collin said if council approved first and second meeting, staff would bring more information about noise monitoring before the vote on third reading.

Noise mitigation

Speaking on behalf of Irving, Rick Turner said the company is spending $5 million on sound mitigation and beatification.

Wayne Power, vice-president of the J.D. Irving transportation and logistics division, called this project a "critical part of the supply chain," that includes Port Saint John. He said it will create 47 more jobs, and transporting goods by train is more efficient and produces less pollution.

J. D. Irving Ltd. says it plans to build a berm, a tree wall and a community park to minimize the impact on the community. (Submitted by the city of Saint John)

Coun. Joanna Killen pointed out the berm will take 15 years to reach its full size because it includes trees and asked why the noise wall is only expected to be built in one area and not around the entire operation.

Collin said Irving officials told planners a wall around the entire operation would be "prohibitively expensive."

Traffic impact

Simpson said the Dever Road should expect an increase of truck traffic to up to 40 trucks a day. The road currently sees 10 a day from the operation.

Councillors also heard support from representatives of Port Saint John and regional growth agency Envision Saint John.

Andrew Dixon, on behalf of Port Saint John, said this train yard expansion will work hand-in-hand with the multimillion-dollar expansion project of the port.