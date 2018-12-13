Saint John ordered 33 demolitions this year

A 2011 provincial legislation has been instrumental in helping Saint John gets its abandoned building problem under control.

The legislation under the Municipalities Act, along with the city's minimum property and standards bylaw, give the City of Saint John the power to order demolitions and repairs or carry out a demolition if the owner does not to take action.

Saint John has seen 33 demolitions this year, including 27 initiated by city hall.

The city has also seen 44 buildings repaired and reoccupied this year.

But 200 buildings are still on the city's list of vacant buildings to watch.

Ideally, what we'd like to see is to have buildings repaired and reoccupied, not simply demolished. - Rachel Van Wart, technical services officer, Saint John

"Even with new legislation everything takes time," said Amy Poffenroth, deputy commissioner of growth and community development services.

That's why Saint John has a priority list of the most dangerous buildings. On this list this year were 75 buildings.

How the legislation works

When properties get to the top of the priority list, the city issues a formal notice to comply. That notice provides property owners with a certain amount of time, sometimes 30 days, to either repair or demolish the building.

If an owner doesn't comply, council can vote to have the building demolished by the city. If that happens, the bill for that demolition is sent to the owner.

If it's left unpaid, the city submits the cost to the province at the end of the calendar year. The demolition costs then get added onto the property tax bill, forcing the owner to pay.

Rachel Van Wart, technical services officer, said demolition is a last resort.

"Our ultimate goal or, ideally, what we'd like to see is to have buildings repaired and reoccupied, not simply demolished," she told Information Morning Saint John.

Poffenroth said property owners are "getting the message that they can't sit on a vacant building forever."

"We are getting really high compliance rates."

A few years ago, she said, the the growth committee asked staff to focus efforts on the south end and the south-central peninsula.

"We really focused on the south end and we got great return from that focus and the growth committee is happy," she said.

"South end has really seen a change, and now we've moved into the north end. It's been our focus area this year and will be into 2019, and you know the north end needs a lot of help right now. And we are starting to see some progress there."