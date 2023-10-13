Saint John dad's book features science experiments for quality time with kids

A Saint John software engineer and father has written new a new parents' guide to answering a host of head-scratching questions of the kind very likely to come from curious-kid minds.

"I hope it can make the transition easier between being a dude to a dad," said J.P. Marin, author of 100 Questions Every Dad Should Know the Answer To, available now on Amazon.

The book covers questions such as why the sky is blue, what water is and why people yawn.

Marin grew up in Mexico City and moved to Saint John five years ago. He has a two-year-old son.

Being a dad has been "a great experience," so far, he said, but it's also been "a challenge."

"Watching him grow is very rewarding," he said.

"I see how he keeps evolving and growing — his curiosity about the world and everything around him."

"I want him to be proud of his dad and always look up to me."

Inspiration to write a book

One day when his son was looking at a tree, Marin began to imagine a time in the not-too-distant future when he'd be fielding questions like, why are leaves green?

He wasn't sure how to answer.

He shared his musings with his wife and decided to make a list of other questions he also wanted to prepare some answers to — just in case his son ever asks.

She suggested turning the endeavour into a book. It wasn't something Marin had ever done before, but he'd always wanted to.

His grandfather, Ruben Marin, wrote five books, including one about his work as a doctor in a small mountain town in Mexico.

J.P. began researching and writing his own book. He incorporated experiments, play and other activities into each answer, through which parents could interact with their child.

The topics are based on what piqued his own curiosity growing up as well some of the stumpers his friends and family members heard from their children.

Marin likes biology so many of the questions explore plant-related topics.

One connected activity involves distilling chlorophyll and making dye. Other questions deal with electricity, which can be dangerous, but also very fun, he said.

A related activity in the book is charging balloons with static electricity and making them fly or stick to things.

Marin said he learned a lot while writing the book, even though he had a science background before he started.

He had studied physics, chemistry and thermodynamics in college.

He now works from home as a software development manager for a Halifax-based company.

Since he doesn't have to commute, he had time to work on the book before work in the morning and at night after his son went to sleep.

He believes it's important to make time for hobbies and personal interests. Writing the book was a like a fun game at first, he said, then he really got into it.

He wrote every day and the project was complete within about six months.

His friends back in Mexico tested the experiments.

The more you learn about the world around you, the better equipped you are to live in it. — J.P. Marin

Marin said he hopes what he has created will help people gain some knowledge that they can pass on to their children with pride.

He also hopes it may spark an interest to continue learning.

"As they say, knowledge is power. …The more you learn about the world around you, the better equipped you are to live in it."

Marin took a lot of inspiration from science shows he watched as a kid, including "Beakman's World," which aired from 1992 to 1998 on CBS and TLC.

He tried to mimic Beakman's way of explaining scientific concepts with plain language and humour.

"I don't pretend to know everything about the world," said Marin.

Mission to be 'a present dad'

But one thing he's become much more aware of since becoming a dad is the value of time.

He's been trying to make the most of his since experiencing a heart attack when his son was just a couple of months old.

"That really puts things in perspective," he said. "I made it like a mission to be a present dad and be there for my son … because I almost couldn't be."

Bonding with kids is sometimes "complicated," said Marin.

When a little person is looking at you, it can be difficult to come up with something to do with them other than watching TV or videos, which is easy and comfortable, he said.

"You just slide the tablet to your kid and rest for a while."

Science is a good alternative, he said, that can be fun, educational and provide some important human connection.

"I don't pretend to tell anybody how to be a good dad, but … I'm going through the same challenges …and maybe this book will help."