The Saint John Police Force is recommending that charges be laid against a 23-year-old woman and 45-year-old man after a cyclist died following a collision earlier this year.

Philip MacMillan, 62, died at the Saint John Regional Hospital six days after he was struck by a vehicle on Crown Street on the morning of May 28.

Police conducted a search following the hit-and-run and located the driver the next day at 2 a.m.

Police spokesperson Jim Hennessy said he cannot share the names nor say what charges were recommended because the two have yet to appear in court.

The man and woman are set to appear on Sept. 8.