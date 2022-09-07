Recycling program leads to 40 per cent less garbage in Saint John landfill, city says

Saint John's new Waste Wise program has resulted in around 40 per cent of residential waste being diverted from the landfill after "a full month of households participating," the city said in a new release.

It's an early success for the program, the city says, whose goal was to divert 15 per cent of waste over the course of a year.

"We're so happy in the fact that citizens are reducing their footprint in terms of how much garbage they're sending to the landfill," said Tim O'Reilly, the city's director of public works.

"That's just good for the environment. And it's meeting our financial targets for the project as well," he said.

In November, the city's landfill took in about 550 tonnes of waste. Before the program was implemented, the landfill saw an average of 920 tonnes, every month, over the past three and a half years, O'Reilly said.

The Crane Mountain landfill in 2018. The city said it is saving thousands on landfill fees through the new program. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Some of the waste diversion — about 16 per cent — can be attributed to curbside recycling pickup, which is the main feature of the $3 million program, the city said.

"We're seeing a huge uptake in how much recycling people are putting out and diverting that from the garbage stream," O'Reilly said. He said the limit on how much garbage people can bring to the curb is also helping divert waste, as it encourages people to recycle and compost.

WATCH | Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon tests her waste-sorting skills We put Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon to the test with an on-the-spot recycling challenge Duration 10:35 A new curbside recycling program for the city of Saint John, N.B., sees totes, carts … and questions.

The composting rate rose from 21 per cent of household waste before the program, to 42 per cent during the first month, the news release said.

Program is also cost-saver for city

The program's financial impact has also exceed the city's expectations.

When the city was setting its targets for the program, O'Reilly said they anticipated savings of about $200,000 per year on tipping fees, meaning the fee for using the landfill.

In the first month, they saved about $8,000, he said, and if that keeps up for a year, it will turn into savings of around $400,000. The city spends about $1.3 million a year on tipping fees.

"We're still meeting the financial targets of the program, but exceeding the environmental targets," O'Reilly said. Because of the cost savings it generates, O'Reilly said the program should pay for itself in about eight or nine years.

The city also earns revenue from the sale of bag tags, which can be purchased for two dollars each for excess garbage beyond what the program allows.

Those tags are sold through vendors such as gas stations and convenience stores. The city has so far supplied vendors with 30,000 tags, but said it doesn't keep track of how many each vendor sells.

Enforcement of program has begun

When waste that doesn't meet the program's requirements is placed curbside, crews tag it with a sticker explaining why it wasn't collected.

Because the program is so new, O'Reilly said the city hasn't kept track of how many stickers have been given out so far.

"Our educational efforts, including those warning stickers, were all about helping our citizens become used to the program," he said.

Tim O'Reilly, director of public works, said the city has begun enforcing compliance with the program. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Now that people have had time to get used to the program, the city is transitioning from an educational approach to a compliance and enforcement approach, O'Reilly said.

Under the Solid Waste By-law, people can be fined up to $2,100 for things such as having garbage on the street outside of collection times.

Enforcement officers are "taking note of households that are not compliant," the release said.

O'Reilly said fines weren't given out during the educational period but enforcement began this week.

"We are issuing some [fines] this week," he said, but wasn't able to provide any numbers.