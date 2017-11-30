After two years off because of COVID-19, cruise ships are expected to be back at Port Saint John this spring.

Craig Bell Estabrooks, the CEO of Port Saint John, says 69 ships are scheduled to dock at the port and bring their passengers into the city.

The first is scheduled for May 4, when the Pearl Mist will sail into the harbour.

No cruise ships have stopped in Saint John since 2020, when the pandemic restricted travel.

Bell Estabrooks said the number of ships coming in this year is the same as pre-pandemic seasons.

"It's a great comeback," he told Information Morning Saint John.

Increased precautions

The province is in Level 1 of its COVID-19 recovery plan. It marked 300 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last week, and there are currently 77 people in hospital with the virus.

Cruise ships have been allowed to enter Canadian waters since Nov. 1, 2021, according to the federal government.

Bell Estabrooks said passengers will be required to be fully vaccinated.

"What they're doing in terms of testing is 21 times the rate of testing just in the United States alone," he said.

He said cruise ships hope to operate at a capacity that's "as close to 100 percent as possible," he said.

The port said 85 per cent of the ships are scheduled to visit after the Labour Day weekend. In a news release, it said 10 ships will call between early May and late August.

Some of the ships will have passenger the capacity for 5,000 people, while smaller ones have capacity for 300.

Bell Estabrooks said the return of cruise ships will be good for the local economy, which suffered losses because of travel bans. He said the port alone lost $3 million, and before COVID-19, cruise activity brought in $68 million per year.