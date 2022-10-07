Wicket good: Saint John is about to get its first proper cricket field

Kapil Choudhary, the president of Cricket New Brunswick, has been working to get a field constructed in Saint John since 2015. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

For Kapil Choudhary, the effort to get a proper cricket field in Saint John has been years in the making, and a wet experience at that.

Right now, cricket players in the city have been playing on the centre oval at Exhibition Park Raceway, one of the few places large enough to play the game.

But, the president of Cricket N.B. said the raceway — being in a flood plain — doesn't respond well to getting wet.

"Whenever the rain happens, the ground is like — you can't use it for a month," Choudhary said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

"Last summer, like, a whole two months was washed-out games… Water and a cricket ball [don't] get along well."

Members of the Saint John Cricket Club practise on the pitch in the oval at Exhibition Park Raceway. (Saint John Cricket Club Facebook)

So, when Saint John city council approved a proposal on Oct. 3 to move ahead on constructing a cricket field, Choudhary couldn't have been happier.

"This has been a long time coming and we are fortunate now we are getting it because we have a lot of people playing cricket," he said. "Cricket is growing in schools and community centres too, like, we are doing our clinics. So it is, like, great news."

The city says more than 100 men and women are registered on cricket teams in greater Saint John, and more than 400 players are registered province-wide.

Choudhary said that's just the people who want to play what he calls "leather ball cricket," the competitive, gear-on sport.

"There are so many people who just want to play the recreational [game] — girls, kids, older people, everybody."

The cricket pitch in Riverview is one of three fields recently built in the province. Saint John is proposing to build a fourth over the next two years. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Saint John has a long history with the game, with teams dating back to the 1800s. Cricket's popularity waned over the years, replaced by baseball as the most popular summer sport in the city.

It started to make a comeback in the late 1990s as UNB Saint John saw more international students at the campus.

There are two cricket fields in Fredericton, and another in Riverview, which opened in the summer of 2021.

A long search

Finding a proper site for one in Saint John hasn't been easy. Choudhary said about six acres is needed for a regulation-size oval field, which is about 70 metres in diameter.

He said the city has offered baseball fields in the past, but they were too small.

After a long search, the city identified three potential sites for the field. Choudhary said there is one he prefers, but didn't identify the property.

The city is willing to pay for half, about $119,000. The rest will come from grants from other levels of government and fundraising by Cricket N.B.

Choudhary said they have been working with New Brunswick's Regional Development Corporation and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for matching funding.

He said the field will be used almost daily from May to October, and will also provide an economic boost by hosting tournaments, something Riverview did in 2021.

Cricket is growing in popularity in the Saint John region, with more than 100 players registered with Cricket Saint John. (Submitted by Kapil Choudhary)

"Cricket Canada is our parent body, so they have a regional tournament in which P.E.I., Newfoundland, Quebec, Nova Scotia, they all participate."

"So those tournaments, we can go in a round robin, one tournament can be in Fredericton and one in Riverview, one in Saint John, depending whichever ground is available for all the days we require."

The economics of the proposal was something Coun. Gary Sullivan pointed out to city council when the plan was approved

"I look at everything through the lens of attraction and retention of population, you know, it's all about growth," Sullivan said.

"As much as I like making money and paying for things, if we don't have growth, we can't have money to pay for things."

"We have gotten stuck in the conversation for so many years about established sports and established facilities…"

Sullivan said choosing to build a cricket field is "very smart to attract people, [and] to give more recreation reasons for people to stay who have come to Saint John."

The city expects it will take 18 to 24 months before construction will be complete.