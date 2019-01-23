Morning crash in Saint John kills 1 man

A Wednesday morning accident has left one man dead, according to the Saint John Fire Department.

Platoon chief Brian Wilson said a vehicle left Samuel Davis Drive heading west, at around 10:30 a.m.

A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the accident is under investigation by the Saint John Police Force, which would not discuss the crash or confirm it happened.

Wilson could not comment on the nature of the crash or what may have led to it.