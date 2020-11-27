Saint John to post councillor attendance records online

Saint John city council has agreed to begin posting the attendance records of councillors on the city's website.

But the decision to do so came reluctantly for some councillors, who expressed concerns that the idea could lead to misunderstandings.

Coun. Paula Radwan proposed the idea and said the genesis of it was the election campaign last year.

"When I was running in the election, I remember people – citizens – saying to me 'Oh, you know, you're only going to have two meetings a month,' " Radwan told council Monday night.

Paula Radwan brought the motion forward, saying the posting of councillor attendance records is important for transparency. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

"And I thought, 'Wow, they have no idea what's going on.' "

City councillors usually sit on several committees, boards and city agencies, and Radwan said posting attendance records for the many meetings they are supposed to attend would be an important step toward transparency and accountability.

"To be honest with you, the reason why I think this is so progressive is that most cities are doing this, actually," she said.

But several councillors expressed concern that a simple list of who attended and who didn't would lack important context about why a councillor might have missed a meeting.

"For instance, I had a [planning advisory committee] meeting, with the market committee [meeting on the same night]," Coun. Gerry Lowe said.

"I can only go to one, I can't go to both. So do I get marked 'Not' for going to the other one? It's not fair."

Deputy Mayor John Mackenzie was one of several councillors who expressed concern that a lack of context around reasons for missing meetings could lead to misunderstandings. (CBC)

Deputy Mayor John MacKenzie agreed the proposed chart needed more information.

"There's things in life that happen and as good intentions as you have, you're not going to make all these meetings, or you're going to be double-booked," he said.

"And if there's no explanation in here, the average citizen that just looks at this is going to say 'Gee, he's been sick for five meetings.' Yeah, but you didn't know that he had cancer."

Coun. Greg Stewart wondered if that sort of thing could lead to harassment of some councillors.

"If somebody gets a few red marks on that meeting attendance, people on social media aren't going to recognize or really care why you didn't make the meeting," he said.

"All they're gonna score you on is, 'Oh, he's got four red marks, or she's got three red marks.

"That's what they're going to see. They're going to single in on that and there's going to be some social media bullying."

Coun. Joanna Killen said she doesn't really understand the concerns, suggesting a spreadsheet could be designed to add any context deemed necessary.

"It could go through Your Worship to say 'Was that an excused absence, did that reason make sense?' " Killen said.

"And then you don't have to put in any context, you can just say 'Excused.' So, you know, I just don't understand why it's such a big deal."

Mayor Donna Reardon said she felt the motion was a divisive issue, and one that she struggled with. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Mayor Donna Reardon, who would have only voted on the issue in the event of a tie, said council doesn't have an attendance problem and she felt the idea was divisive.

Reardon said it needs to be taken into account that the council is made up of people who have varied personal responsibilities and a wide range of age groups.

She also pointed out that the provincial legislation only allows a municipal councillor to miss a maximum of four council meetings, so there are rules already in effect to avoid poor attendance.

In the end, council voted 6-2 in favour of posting attendance online, with several councillors supporting it despite their concerns.