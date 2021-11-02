Council supports 225-unit Saint John apartment complex project

Saint John city council showed support Monday night for a planned 225-unit apartment complex, but not before hearing from residents who have concerns about the development.

A bylaw to amend the zoning for a property at 573 Woodward Ave. passed first and second reading during a council Monday night.

Developer Peter Pappas requested the amendment, which would see the property go from low-rise-residential to mid-rise-residential zoning.

The zoning is part of his plan to construct three separate buildings containing a total of 225 apartment units on a piece of land on the southeastern corner of Woodward Avenue and Boars Head Road.

The project includes the construction of a road connected to Woodward Avenue, which would run behind some homes along Boars Head Road.

The application has already been supported by city staff, and the planning advisory committee, at an earlier meeting, recommended council approve the project, subject to several conditions being met.

Some of those conditions include the buildings not being located closer than 45 metres to residential homes, and that no building exceed 14 metres in height.

Before councillors took a vote on whether to show initial support for the request, council heard from four different people who spoke about concerns over the project impacting their privacy in their nearby homes, as well as the potential disturbances for neighbours when the construction gets underway.

The development would be situated on a parcel of land that lies behind homes located on Woodward Avenue and Boars Head Road. (City of Saint John)

"The three parking lots will basically shine right in the back of our houses on their way out," said Michael Kane, a resident who lives on Boars Head Road, during the meeting.

"And the amount of units that is about to be behind us is the equivalent of all of Cedar Point if you count all the houses out there. So It's not a small amount of vehicles and houses and pedestrians, et cetera.

"I'm not against the thing, I'm more about what can be done to protect the existing properties' privacy?"

Blasting concerns

Debbie McCormack shared concerns on behalf of her elderly mother. She said she's concerned about the potential disturbance and damage that could be caused by blasting that's planned in the early stages of construction.

Her mother, who's in her 90s, also lives on Boars Head Road, and McCormack said she wants more details on the oversight that will be provided during any blasting, and guarantees that her mother would be covered if it caused any damage to her property.

"I believe at her age, it should be a seamless process if any damage should occur during the construction of this development," she said.

In response to concerns about blasting, Pappas told council that any blaster who got hired for the job would need to have insurance, and an independent monitor would keep watch over the process.

"There is a pre-blast survey. Within a certain radius, they inspect all the homes — and it is done under very strict guidelines," Pappas said.

"You can just imagine what the insurance company makes them do for due diligence."

Space concerns

Deputy Mayor John MacKenzie also raised concerns about whether the space the complex would be built in was too "tight."

Don Sterritt, an architect and representative of the developer, said the space might look smaller on paper but doesn't account for extra distance between the site and adjacent properties that's created by changes in elevation.

"You're looking at two dimensions when you're looking down at the plan, and with the slopes, you have more dimension on that, so you have more topography for some vegetation and that sort of thing," Sterritt said.

Coun. Paula Radwan was the only councillor to vote against first and second reading.

The zoning amendment will be up for third and final reading at a later council meeting.