3rd residential tax decrease in a row proposed for Saint John city budget

Saint John councillors got a closer look Monday at the $187 million city budget proposed for 2024, and they generally liked what they saw.

The budget would include a four-cent reduction in the residential property tax, bringing the rate down to $1.58 per $100 of assessed value from its current $1.62.

Council's finance committee has already approved the spending plan, and council will vote on it Dec. 11.

The overall budget is 5.9 per cent higher than the previous year's, finance commissioner Kevin Fudge told council.

Coun. Brent Harris questioned whether the budget addressed pressures in the community, including homelessness.



"The budget continues to act on our 10-year financial plan, including the four cent tax rate reduction," Fudge said.

"We continue to reduce the debt for the City of Saint John, and the city will have the lowest debt level in the last 14 years in 2024."

The budget would also provide funding for three additional bylaw officers, some work on a proposed roundabout in the city, and money for the city's industrial parks. The grant to Saint John Transit would be substantially increased.

Fudge's presentation received praise from multiple council members.





"Is a four-cent tax reduction that works out to be about $120 on my property tax bill over the year, really worth it to the average person when we have a by-names list with 221 people on it?" Harris said.



"I don't know how to look at this and say, 'I see how [the budget] is going to solve this really protracted problem in our community around homelessness, housing affordability, supply creation and whatnot."



Councilor Greg Stewart said at the meeting that the proposed budget would impact everyone in the city for the better.



Harris also criticized what he said was an absence of funding for housing projects and a lack of increased spending for repairing abandoned, dilapidated buildings.



Amy Poffenroth, the city's director of permitting and development, responded to Harris's concerns by pointing to a slide on the budget's housing priorities.



To Harris's comments about buildings, Poffenroth said, this is "part of the community enhancement program that has already been approved, and we are in the process of recruiting for those positions right now."



"One additional position dedicated to the dangerous buildings program and really to enhance that program and to focus on the new initiatives around repairing buildings."



Transit, city infrastructure, wages and benefits

The budget would include $3 million for a "recreation facility" for the city and an 18 per cent increase for Saint John's transit service.



"Saint John Transit, which is also a top five category in the Shape Your Budget feedback engagement," said Fudge, referring to a budget priority survey conducted in the summer.



"There's a significant increase to Saint John Transit's budget in this draft budget to support the transit strategy with more than a $1 million increase in the operating grant."



Large portions of the budget would be earmarked for wages and benefits for city workers.



"Wages and benefits account for 52 per cent of the overall budget," Fudge said.



The budget includes the negotiated wage increases for members of two CUPE locals and a management increase of 3.5 per cent.

Praise for finance committee

The council has yet to vote on the budget, but there were plenty singing the finance committee's praises Monday.



"I've got to say that it's probably a good night to be on the finance committee or be part of the finance department," said Coun. Greg Stewart.





"Overall you guys gave us a a wish list here, or asked us for a wish list a few weeks back, and as I go through this, you've delivered on so much.



"This budget is going to impact the majority of everybody in the City of Saint John for the better."



In thanking Fudge for the presentation, Mayor Donna Reardon compared him to a magician pulling rabbits out of a hat.