Saint John council reveals 23 priorities for next four years

Saint John city council unveiled its list of priorities for the next four years at its regular meeting on Monday night.

The list of 23 objectives are heavily dependent on growth, including a target of two per cent annual population growth, and an annual property tax base growth of three per cent.

Councillor Greg Norton said growth is the issue "interwoven" throughout the 23 objectives. He said it's the "catalyst" for change and without it, achieving any of the goals will be very difficult.

Councillor David Hickey said "growth is what gets us out of the corner that we've been stuck in. Growth is what gets us onto solid financial footing that allows us to really come out swinging."

Mayor Donna Reardon said the priorities "reflect what we hear from the public and what we need to accomplish as a city to grow, prosper and serve our community."

Reardon said councillors got together for two hours a week starting in August to discuss their individual priorities and those received from the public through an online survey.

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon said the priorities reflect what the city heard from citizens. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

They were whittled down to 23 priorities, grouped into five areas — grow, green, belong, move and perform — all action words, as the mayor pointed out before councillors voted unanimously in favour of the motion to adopt.

Stephanie Rackley-Roach, the city's director of corporate performance, presented the compiled list of priorities at Monday's meeting. She said the priorities are guided by several strategic plans, including Plan SJ, Play SJ, Move SJ, and the city's long-term financial plan.

Grow — expanding its population base by branding Saint John as a place to live and invest, and working with partners to attract new people and business.

Green — a commitment to environmental stewardship, including protecting the environment and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Belong — includes strengthening neighbourhood groups that offer programming within their own communities, helping to create "a mix of affordable housing in all of our neighbourhoods," and improving parks, recreation, arts and culture.

Move — provide "safe, accessible travel options for the movement of people and goods," and redesigning the public transit service.

Perform — ensure "accountable and transparent financial management," and "leverage viable opportunities to generate alternate sources of revenue."