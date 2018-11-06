Saint John councillors vote themselves a 10% pay increase

Saint John councillors have voted to raise their pay to compensate for a change in federal tax rules that goes into effect in January.

Starting in January, a third of a councillor's salary will no longer be tax-free.

A motion to fully compensate for that by increasing the pay passed Monday night by a vote of 6-3.

Councillors, who now earn about $29,800 a year, will get an additional $3,000, an increase of about 10 per cent. The mayor, who earns about $75,000 will get an additional $9,000, or an increase of about 12 per cent.

I'm saving up for a root canal right now, actually. I have no benefits. I have no pension. I have no severance. - Don Darling, Saint John mayor

Voting in favour were councillors Ray Strowbridge, Donna Reardon, Sean Casey, David Merrithew, John MacKenzie and Blake Armstrong.

"All I'm asking is to maintain the status quo," Reardon said. "I think it's reasonable. I think I'm worth it.

"It's a lot of work. I'm on a lot of committees, and I've learned a lot in all the years that I've been here, and I think that I'm a reasonable voice at council, and I don't think this request is unreasonable."

Armstrong made no apologies for supporting the raise.

"I can defend myself against anybody for what we're paid here," he said. "Everybody works hard."

"We're making multimillion-dollar decisions. It's a 24-hour-a-day job. You get paid for responsibility."

The councillors who voted against were Gary Sullivan, Greg Norton, and Deputy Mayor Shirley MacAlary.

Sullivan said he didn't feel comfortable changing his own remuneration and was "looking for every opportunity to save a dime."

Norton's rationale was similar.

McAlary noted she had received a number of calls about the issue in the last couple of weeks "and some people weren't that nice."

"I don't want anyone to think I serve on council to get the money. That really bothers me."

Mayor Don Darling delivered a bit of a mixed message before the votes were cast.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said councillors are among the lowest paid city employees. (Don Darling/Twitter)

He asked the city clerk about the impact of the decision.

Jon Taylor said the increase would cost $35,000 to $40,000.

Darling then said his own personal financial situation was far from comfortable.

"I'm saving up for a root canal right now, actually," he said.

"I have no benefits. I have no pension. I have no severance. If I'm here for 20 more years, there's no severance as a municipal employee — not the same for provincial or federal."

Escalating wages a 'problem'

He contrasted council's situation to that of first responders and other city workers, whose total wages increased by $2.5 million in the last two years and will increase another $1.3 million in 2019.

Darling concluded by urging councillors not to support the increase if they weren't also prepared to address the city's "wage escalation problem."

"I'm not going to have this used against me. Don't vote for this for me. I'll give up 10,000 bucks, no problem whatsoever."

City staff will now have to write the change in compensation into a bylaw amendment, which will have to pass three readings at future council meetings before it is enacted.