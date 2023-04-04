Saint John pushes ahead with plan for $14M community hubs in new north, south end schools

A long-awaited project to bring new, modern schools to the north and south ends of Saint John is nearing the design phase — and the City of Saint John is moving forward with recommendations for two expanded early education centres totalling $14 million.

David Dobbelsteyn, the city's growth and community services director, told council Monday evening that having these centres at the new schools is important because of the poverty level in both communities.

"We also have to acknowledge this a different reality that these children are facing in our neighbourhoods, unfortunately. And so there's additional support that's needed," said Dobbelsteyn.

He said, according to the 2021 census, one in two children in the two areas are living in poverty. He compared this to the three in 20 average across New Brunswick.

An early education centre, also known as a community hub, would include:

Early learning centres for children under five.

After-school programming.

Integrated supports such as employment training and specialized health care and counselling for families.

Parent resources including learning opportunities and skills development.

The new schools are expected to be completed by fall 2026.

The central peninsula K-8 school, which is set to be located in the Rainbow Park area, will replace Prince Charles School and St. John the Baptist/King Edward School.

The province has yet to announce the site for the K-5 north end school, but it will replace Hazen White – St. Francis School and Centennial School.

Time sensitive

Dobbelsteyn said the hubs are a time sensitive issue because the province needs to know whether there will be funding to build the hubs before the design process begins.

He said the Department of Education has a policy that doesn't allow it to fund community amenities, like a hub. But Dobbelsteyn said the proposal would be for the city to go to other provincial departments to gain funding support for the hubs.

Along with calling for council's support, Dobbelsteyn requested that the mayor send a letter to the premier advocating for the province to build and finance the hubs because of the unique needs of the communities.

He said these unique circumstances mean that if the province funded the hubs, it wouldn't set a precedent.

"What I learned certainly in visiting other schools and other communities, maybe in more affluent neighbourhoods, [is] they don't want a hub. They want things like a walking track for their kids, they want a double gymnasium with a scoreboard," said Dobbelsteyn. "Whereas we heard from the community [that] we need childcare spaces... [and] space for programming for parents and kids."

Coun. David Hickey said it's been clear for years that the community hubs would bring value to both communities. But he said the province should take on the role of finding funding for the community hubs.

Coun. Brent Harris asked Dobbelsteyn what would happen if the city committed to the centres and shared that commitment with the Department of Education, but couldn't secure funding from other departments right away.

"I'm not really clear how well equipped we are to handle a curveball at this point in time," said Harris.

"I'm thinking about creating a resilient environment, so that we don't miss the growth opportunity for those two schools and end up with the basics because we were too slow moving or we weren't ready for it."

Dobbelsteyn said while the decision to include the hubs in the school designs is a quick decision, he said no money needs to move forward this year.

He said there's time in the provincial budgeting process to make sure funds are allocated in 2024 through until 2026 when the school is being built.

"As long as the decision is made in short order to support the growth model, then they can move forward with design and the funding can be allocated by the province to ensure that this construction happens for both the north end and south end schools," said Dobbelsteyn.

Saint John council's vote to continue with the $14-million hubs was unanimous.