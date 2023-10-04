Saint John councillors allow ball hockey rink in residential neighbourhood

Saint John councillors have agreed to allow the construction of an indoor/outdoor ball hockey rink, despite concerns from residents about the noise it might create, as well as doubts about whether it fits in with the rest of the neighbourhood.

Councillors voted this week to allow Renaud Barrière to construct the playing fields on Manawagonish Road, after hearing from about a dozen people who were both for and against it.

"In reality, permitting a ball hockey facility next to the residential neighborhood and a cemetery will not be a good fit with either the character or design of the neighbourhood," said Island View Heights resident Denise Johnston, speaking during the council meeting via video conference.

"Hopes and plans are in turmoil amongst neighbours in the neighbourhood. Our quality of life will be compromised."

Barrière, a Joliette, Que., resident, is proposing to construct the complex at 1660 Manawagonish Rd., housing an indoor and an outdoor rink, as well as an indoor lounge licensed to serve alcohol.

Ball hockey is similar to ice hockey, but is played on a non-ice surface.

Barrière said the rink would operate from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., but could be open earlier in the day if partnerships are formed with schools to allow students to use it.

Barrière says the licensed sports lounge would match the same hours as games, which would typically be finished by 11 p.m. (City of Saint John)

It would be similar to one he already operates in Joliette, said Barrière, adding he's considering a move to Saint John if the proposal goes forward.

On Tuesday, the proposal went before Saint John councillors as Barrière needed their approval to revoke a condition that was placed on the property in 1991, limiting its use to that of either seniors' housing or a daycare.

City staff and the city's planning advisory committee had already approved the proposal but with conditions, including that a plan be made to prevent light from the outdoor rink from shining onto neighbouring homes and that sound mitigation structures be installed around the outdoor rink.

Some residents raised concerns about having a licensed sports lounge in their neighbourhood and the potential for noise.

Barrière said while the lounge would serve alcohol, it's operating time would be tied to the playing schedule, meaning it would close once games wrapped up at 11 p.m.

He also said there was a plan to build a wall that would block noise along the northeastern side of the property.

The proposed complex would include an indoor ball hockey rink, left, and an outdoor rink, right, with a licensed sports lounge inside. (City of Saint John)

Gary Crossman, president of the Saint John Metro Ball Hockey League, also spoke during the meeting to allay other concerns about players "tailgating" in the parking lot after games.

"At 10:30, or whatever time the last game is, it's 'OK, you're not hanging out here, you gotta go,'" Crossman said. "It's not a hangout, so once your game's done, you'll have enough time [to pack up] and then you leave. So we will be out enforcing that."

Noise study to be required

Though they ultimately voted in favour of the motion, some councillors still voiced the opinion that there are other locations better suited for the proposal.

"I think we need to be cognizant of the fact there are some impacts to the neighbourhood and we need to mitigate that, and I don't think it's something we should overlook," said Deputy Mayor John MacKenzie.

"I still don't think its the greatest spot in Saint John."

The property at 1660 Manawagonish Rd. is set between a cemetery and homes. (City of Saint John)

Before the final vote, MacKenzie and Coun. Paula Radwan introduced a separate motion requiring Barrière to hire an engineering firm to conduct a post-construction sound monitoring study to determine if further sound mitigation measures are warranted.

Councillors voted in favour of revoking the old conditions, as well as the new requirement to monitor the sound from the facility once it's built.