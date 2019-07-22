Saint John residents tiptoe with care around holes where street used to be

John Horgan has been forced to leave his house for the past couple weeks through his back door because the street he lives on has been all but extracted.

But he's hopeful, in the end, that the construction will be worth it.

"It's really needed improvement," he said. "And I'm sure it'll look beautiful when it's done."

Mecklenburg Street has been under construction since early June as the city replaces the sewer lines and water mains for the neighbourhood.

Crews have not only torn up the street but the sidewalks as well, so residents have to pick their way around the rubble or avoid the street entirely.

Ward 3 Coun. David Hickey acknowledges the construction has led to frustration for residents but says the updated infrastructure will be good for the south end street. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Coun. David Hickey acknowledges the inconvenience for people in the area but says the construction is needed.

"It's a pretty significant infrastructure undertaking, but it's going to be really good for the community in the long term," he said.

Linda Rackley, who lives down the street from Horgan, said navigating the construction site is tricky. She thinks the city should put down wooden platforms to make it safer.

She said she was coming home the other night and had difficulty making her way around the approximately four-metre deep hole in front of her house.

Some of the old pipes construction crews have pulled out of Mecklenburg Street. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

"If you step in that dirt and the dirt moves you'd be down in the hole," she said. She had to hold on to her garage railing to make it home.

But she does acknowledge that when the construction is done it will be worth the pain.

"It'll be beautiful," she said.

The workers are replacing 280 feet of pipes. They will then repave the road and put in concrete sidewalks with a strip of grass. The original council report estimates the cost at close to $1.2 million and says the work will be done mid-October.

Long days, shaking buildings

Natasha Cox, who works at a care home at Mecklenburg and Wentworth streets, said the construction started in front of the building but has now moved down.

"It's been pretty noisy. Long days of shaking the foundations of the building because they're old, old buildings."

She said the construction has been starting early in the day, which disrupts the routines of residents of the home.

I'm sure that they have to be very patient with people like myself complaining all the time. ​​​​ - Linda Rackley, resident

"The clients, it's rough on them because it's really early mornings and some of them aren't used to getting up that early," she said.

Horgan has had a similar experience. He's retired and at home most of the day and said getting up at 6 a.m. isn't an exciting prospect. Some days, the house shakes for hours.

"If you can imagine an entire house vibrating and every, any piece of metal, like my pot rack, all the pots are, like, not clanging together — I don't want to over dramatize it — but they're vibrating and making a sound," he said. "It's loud and very disturbing."

Praise for workers

But despite the disturbance in his life, he stressed that he is happy the work is being done.

Rackley said the workers are all very polite. They work long days in the sun with only a break for lunch.

Linda Rackley lives on Mecklenburg street and says she's had to manoeuvre her way around the 4-metre deep hole by her house. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"I'm sure that they have to be very patient with people like myself complaining all the time," she said. "So I thank them for that."

This is something Horgan agrees with. While he doesn't love being awakened early, he acknowledges the workers are toiling long days in the sun.

"They're working at least 12-hour days, which is kind of impressive because it indicates to me that they want to get the job done," he said.