City of Saint John sets up fund to help improve quality of life

Saint John council has established an $800,000 fund to improve the quality of life in the city this year.

The purpose of the community services reserve fund approved Monday night is to support quality-of-life initiatives and the city's community and social inclusion agenda.

The fund grew out of gaps identified during deliberations over the city's operating budget. The fund is separate from the community grants program.

"There were a few of us who felt like there wasn't quite enough there for some of the initiatives we want to look at," said Coun. Joanna Killen, chair of the city's growth committee who brought the fund to council. "Like the municipal housing entity and empowering community centres … those sorts of things."

The city also approved community grants on Monday night,with the Saint John Newcomers Centre receiving the largest amount, at $20,000. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

Of the $800,000, no more than $250,000 will be allocated to one project, unless recommended by the growth committee.

Along with supporting third-party projects, the reserve will help fund city initiatives related to housing development, homelessness, and inclusion, according to the report provided to council.

Killen said that once in action, the fund could do things such as support a new community centre project aimed at helping seniors.

Along with supporting third-party projects, the new reserve will fund city initiatives related to housing development, homelessness, community enhancement, inclusion and community centres. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

"It's hard when you have all these amazing people in your city trying to do wonderful things and they show up and you say, 'I can't do anything,'" Killen said.

"So this will allow us to be more flexible with folks who are out there looking to do amazing work."

The fund will provide a testing ground for new and one-time projects. It will be reviewed after 24 months.

Killen said she hopes to see it continue beyond that, "whether it's through bilateral funding, or just straight from the city's coffers. It'll all depend on what happens in the next 24 months. But I think that's a generous timeline to test and see."

Council also awarded community grants Monday night, drawing from a budget of $184,000.

That funding covered a little less than half the total dollar amount requested by various community groups, which was about $380,500.

Twenty-three organizations were awarded grants out of 33 applications.

The largest grant went to the Saint John Newcomers Centre, who were awarded $20,000. While PRUDE Inc., a non-profit that supports newcomers and diverse cultures in Saint John, and the Saint John Human Development Council, a social services organization, received $15,000 each.